Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce news, the couple dances to 'Desi Girl'; video goes VIRAL (WATCH)

In the video, Aishwarya and Abhishek wore white sequin-embellished gowns. In contrast, Aardhya looked stunning in a crimson gown. The family appeared the happiest and most cheerful as they performed together. Watch it here:

Interestingly, this comes when allegations of difficulty in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage are making headlines. Speculation grew after the couple appeared separately before the media at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year.

Aside from that, Aishwarya recently released images from daughter Aaradhya's birthday party, which did not include any of the Bachchan family members, including Abhishek. This has sparked speculation among netizens that the two stars are not getting along.

While Abhishek and Aishwarya have been quiet about the accusations, Amitabh recently released a message addressing suspicions regarding his family's personal matters. “I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me .. Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths , without verifications .. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society .. But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..?" he wrote in his blog.

Abhishek Bachchan's future films

Abhishek Bachchan last appeared in the film I Want To Talk. Despite receiving great reviews, the picture did not perform well at the box office. He will next appear in Housefull 5, with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, and others in significant roles. He also has a role in Shah Rukh Khan's film King, in which he will play the villain.

Abhishek will also appear in Remo D'Souza's dance film Be Happy, released immediately on Prime Video India.

