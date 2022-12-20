Amber Heard Johnny Depp Case: A Glance at four key points from her statement

Amber Heard has posted a lengthy statement on her official Instagram handle. In her statement, Amber Heard clarified, "It's important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth. And, in doing so, my life as I knew it, was destroyed."

We all know how the ex-golden couple in Hollywood, Amber Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp, were embroiled in what one can say is one of the biggest and most highly infamous legal battle over defamation. This legal war of exes and renowned Hollywood stars started back in 2019. It went on for three years relentlessly.

This legal battle which was the most controversial cases of 2022 which shook Hollywood, has finally reached its end. But, it has had its fair share of trials and tribulations. Now, the infamous actress Amber Heard has broken the silence and posted a lengthy and official statement on her Instagram.

We look at the four key points from her statement:

1. Amber Heard has "lost faith" in the American legal system

Talking about the difference in treatment towards her between both the US and the UK cases, Amber Heard has said, "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder. When I stood before a judge in the UK, I was vindicated and saved by a robust, impartial, and fair system. I got protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world's media. The court found that I, was subjected to domestic and sexual violence."

2. Amber Heard states she "never chose" to settle

"After a great deal of deliberation, I have made a difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," Amber Heard began her statement and notably referred to Johnny Depp as "my ex-husband." However, Amber also clarified that this decision wasn't her choice, especially after defending her truth and that she did not choose to settle. She said, "Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago, and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This, is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

3. Amber Heard reveals the reason why she decided against defamation appeal

Opening up on the possibility of her even succeeding in the defamation appeal, Amber Heard added, "Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again. I simply, cannot go through that for a third time."

4. Amber Heard wants to now focus on work

Amber is also shifting focus on work, a healing aspect for her after her divorce from Johnny Depp. Talking about the same, she said, "In settling this case, I am also choosing the freedom to dedicate my time to the work that helped me heal after my divorce. Work that exists in realms in which I feel seen, heard and believed, and in which I know I can effect change."

