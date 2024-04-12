Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

    Are you unsure whether to see 'Amar Singh Chamkila' this weekend? The Twitter reaction below can help you decide. Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of 'Chamkila,' the renowned artist who skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s.

    Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 5:53 PM IST

    The long-awaited film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has aired on Netflix, prompting a rush of replies from Twitter fans anxious to share their opinions on it. With the weekend approaching, these Twitter reviews might provide useful knowledge before settling down for a movie night. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is a gripping musical-biopic drama about the mysterious musician Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

    The film follows his journey from an emerging musician to a contentious figure in the music business. Tragically, his life is cut short when he and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur (played by Parineeti Chopra), are tragically murdered among other band members during a concert in Punjab.

    Also Read: Here’s why Duniya Vijay’s daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay

    The film's music features Amar Singh Chamkila's classic songs, which are beautifully performed by the lead characters Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, as well as other outstanding performers. In addition to Chamkila's classics, the soundtrack includes unique works by the acclaimed A.R. Rahman. These songs vary in genre, from passionate ballads and love tunes to forceful feminist anthems, adding depth and emotion to the film's plot.

    Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer
    The teaser for the film was released a while ago, providing a look inside Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of 'Chamkila,' the famed artist who rose to prominence in the 1980s despite modest origins in poverty. His music, while widely acclaimed, sparked controversy and animosity in certain circles, eventually leading to his sad death at the age of 27. The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab hamlet thrown into the spotlight during a live performance at an akhada. 

    Also Read: Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures

    Despite his opposition to being dubbed Chamkila, the organiser dismisses it, anticipating that his name will be forgotten anyhow. Nonetheless, Chamkila's music resonates with the people, particularly the ladies, despite conservative voices criticising the songs' explicit lyrics. He eventually meets Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra), who becomes his musical collaborator, laying the foundation for their adventure together.

    Amar Singh Chamkila's Twitter Review
    Upon its premiere, the film elicited a rush of replies on Twitter, with sentiments ranging from acclaim to criticism. While some praised Diljit's performance, others complimented Imtiyaz Ali on his directing and storyline. Despite the praise, others expressed dissatisfaction, notably with the realism of some elements of Chamkila's life presented in the film.

    While one user wrote, “#AmarSinghChamkila Is The Best Biopic Made On A Musician In This Country. It's Raw, It's Truthful and It's Eye Opener.”

    Also Read: Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    Another wrote, “a few aspects of Chamkila’s life are not depicted  properly and come up all of a sudden. The length is a major problem,  especially in the second half. Also, the execution is such that it takes  a while to get used to it”

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
