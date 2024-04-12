Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

Are you unsure whether to see 'Amar Singh Chamkila' this weekend? The Twitter reaction below can help you decide. Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of 'Chamkila,' the renowned artist who skyrocketed to fame in the 1980s.

The long-awaited film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has aired on Netflix, prompting a rush of replies from Twitter fans anxious to share their opinions on it. With the weekend approaching, these Twitter reviews might provide useful knowledge before settling down for a movie night. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is a gripping musical-biopic drama about the mysterious musician Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

The film follows his journey from an emerging musician to a contentious figure in the music business. Tragically, his life is cut short when he and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur (played by Parineeti Chopra), are tragically murdered among other band members during a concert in Punjab.

The film's music features Amar Singh Chamkila's classic songs, which are beautifully performed by the lead characters Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, as well as other outstanding performers. In addition to Chamkila's classics, the soundtrack includes unique works by the acclaimed A.R. Rahman. These songs vary in genre, from passionate ballads and love tunes to forceful feminist anthems, adding depth and emotion to the film's plot.

Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer

The teaser for the film was released a while ago, providing a look inside Diljit Dosanjh's portrayal of 'Chamkila,' the famed artist who rose to prominence in the 1980s despite modest origins in poverty. His music, while widely acclaimed, sparked controversy and animosity in certain circles, eventually leading to his sad death at the age of 27. The trailer shows a young man (Diljit Dosanjh) from a Punjab hamlet thrown into the spotlight during a live performance at an akhada.

Despite his opposition to being dubbed Chamkila, the organiser dismisses it, anticipating that his name will be forgotten anyhow. Nonetheless, Chamkila's music resonates with the people, particularly the ladies, despite conservative voices criticising the songs' explicit lyrics. He eventually meets Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra), who becomes his musical collaborator, laying the foundation for their adventure together.

Amar Singh Chamkila's Twitter Review

Upon its premiere, the film elicited a rush of replies on Twitter, with sentiments ranging from acclaim to criticism. While some praised Diljit's performance, others complimented Imtiyaz Ali on his directing and storyline. Despite the praise, others expressed dissatisfaction, notably with the realism of some elements of Chamkila's life presented in the film.

#AmarSinghChamkila review

⭐⭐⭐⭐

One Word: Organic

This @netflix biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila is well crafted by director Imtiaz Ali. @diljitdosanjh as Chamkila has done justice to his role. @ParineetiChopra as Amarkot is flawless. She speaks less & expresses… pic.twitter.com/4v2XtIVbl1 — Brando speaks (@cinemafanz99) April 12, 2024

While one user wrote, “#AmarSinghChamkila Is The Best Biopic Made On A Musician In This Country. It's Raw, It's Truthful and It's Eye Opener.”

#AmarSinghChamkila ... Imtiaz Ali is back and how ....It's a dark , deep and beautiful..detailed review coming soon !#netflix pic.twitter.com/PmeS20Y1hY — Grumpy Indian (@kscarface_30) April 12, 2024

Get ready to bop along and shed a tear with Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix! This story of a singer's rise to stardom and the struggles that come with it will have you hooked. Check out the blog post for more deets: https://t.co/Y9oAwpZBDG 🎤🎬 #NewOnNetflixUSA #AmarSinghChamkila — Frank Cisco 🌟 (@fcarmona) April 12, 2024

Najara aa gya Bhaji Movie dekh ke 🤩🫶 Fantastic Movie Bhaji ❤️ Tuhadi Acting Ne Siraaaaaa Laataa Bhaji 🤩 Amazing Acting Bhaji @diljitdosanjh #AmarSinghChamkila pic.twitter.com/yf9IQ9Fgm7 — @ArshBhatia_Diljit_Da_Bigfan (@arsh_diljit) April 12, 2024

Another wrote, “a few aspects of Chamkila’s life are not depicted properly and come up all of a sudden. The length is a major problem, especially in the second half. Also, the execution is such that it takes a while to get used to it”