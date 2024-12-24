Allu Arjun stampede case: 'Pushpa 2' actor's bouncer arrested; Read on

Allu Arjun’s bouncer, Anthony, has been arrested following a tragic stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident claimed a woman’s life and critically injured her son, raising serious questions about crowd management and event safety protocols

In a recent turn of events, Allu Arjun’s bouncer, Anthony, was arrested in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Anthony is accused of being responsible for organizing the bouncers at the event and allegedly pushing fans, which may have contributed to the chaos that led to the fatal incident. He is scheduled to be taken to Sandhya Theatre for a crime scene recreation.

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulting in the death of a woman and leaving her son critically injured. The son is currently recovering in a Hyderabad hospital. The incident has raised major concerns regarding crowd management and the safety protocols followed at such public events.

In response, the Hyderabad police have launched a comprehensive investigation, questioning Allu Arjun and others connected to the event. The authorities are investigating whether Allu Arjun had received permission to appear at the theatre and interact with fans outside the venue. Additionally, the role of the theatre management and the security team is under scrutiny to determine if proper measures were in place to ensure public safety during the event.

