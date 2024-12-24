Allu Arjun stampede case: 'Pushpa 2' actor's bouncer arrested; Read on

Allu Arjun’s bouncer, Anthony, has been arrested following a tragic stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident claimed a woman’s life and critically injured her son, raising serious questions about crowd management and event safety protocols

Allu Arjun stampede case: 'Pushpa 2' actor's bouncer arrested; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

In a recent turn of events, Allu Arjun’s bouncer, Anthony, was arrested in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Anthony is accused of being responsible for organizing the bouncers at the event and allegedly pushing fans, which may have contributed to the chaos that led to the fatal incident. He is scheduled to be taken to Sandhya Theatre for a crime scene recreation.

The stampede took place on December 4, 2024, during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule, resulting in the death of a woman and leaving her son critically injured. The son is currently recovering in a Hyderabad hospital. The incident has raised major concerns regarding crowd management and the safety protocols followed at such public events.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Sunny Deol begins shooting for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty [PHOTO]

In response, the Hyderabad police have launched a comprehensive investigation, questioning Allu Arjun and others connected to the event. The authorities are investigating whether Allu Arjun had received permission to appear at the theatre and interact with fans outside the venue. Additionally, the role of the theatre management and the security team is under scrutiny to determine if proper measures were in place to ensure public safety during the event.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle dmn

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Timeline of events from fatal incident to Allu Arjun's latest legal struggle

Singer Shaan's Mumbai building hit by fire, 9 people rescued; shocking footage surfaces [WATCH] NTI

Singer Shaan’s Mumbai building hit by fire, 9 people rescued; shocking footage surfaces [WATCH]

Christmas 2024: 'Mufasa' or 'Pushpa 2'? THIS movie stays ahead on advance booking this holiday ATG

Christmas 2024: 'Mufasa' or 'Pushpa 2'? THIS movie stays ahead on advance booking this holiday

Border 2: Sunny Deol begins shooting for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty [PHOTO] ATG

Border 2: Sunny Deol begins shooting for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty [PHOTO]

The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan to direct mythical epic post Oppenheimer success; Read on ATG

'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan to direct mythical epic post Oppenheimer success; Read on

Recent Stories

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling ATG

Kolkata Christmas Weather forecast LATEST update: Will it rain in the city? Snowfall predicted in Darjeeling

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage dmn

Tamil Nadu: 24-year-old chain snatching accused escapes from Tirupur district jail during power outage

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH) AJR

Tea for Rs 10, Samosas for Rs 20: Raghav Chadha promises affordable airport canteens (WATCH)

Manu Bhaker breaks silence on Khel Ratna 'snub', says 'awards not my goal, don't speculate'; read post snt

'Awards are not my goal': Manu Bhaker breaks silence amid Khel Ratna row, admits lapse on her part

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon