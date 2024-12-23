Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read

A case was filed against six OU-JAC members for vandalizing actor Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home over outrage from a stampede death at a Pushpa 2 screening. Protestors damaged property, pelted stones, and demanded justice. Police arrested the accused, ensuring strict action as investigations continue

A case has been registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalizing actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 22. The incident reportedly stemmed from outrage over the death of a woman during a stampede at a screening of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Zone, strict measures have been initiated to ensure the accused are brought to justice. The DCP provided details of the event, stating that around 4:45 pm, a group of individuals holding placards rushed to Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills. The group began shouting slogans, and one individual climbed the compound wall and threw tomatoes.

The DCP explained that when security staff tried to dissuade the protestors, an altercation ensued. The protestors climbed down the wall, engaged in a physical scuffle with the security team, and caused damage to flower pots placed along the ramp. The Jubilee Hills Police were alerted and promptly detained the six individuals, who identified themselves as members of OU-JAC.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's father breaks silence after Hyderabad home attack, says 'time for us to act accordingly' (WATCH)

Despite the incident, neither Allu Arjun nor his family has lodged any formal complaints. The protestors reportedly pelted stones, held placards, and demanded justice for the woman who died in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the Pushpa 2 screening.

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, addressed the media, condemning the attack. He remarked that incidents like these should not be encouraged and emphasized the need to act responsibly. He noted that the police had arrested the vandals and assured that further action would be taken against anyone attempting to create similar disturbances. Aravind stated that while the family understands the gravity of the situation, they believe it is important to exercise restraint and allow the law to take its course.

Latest Videos