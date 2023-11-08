Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind takes jab at Yash; says "Who was he before KGF"

During a recent public event, the renowned Telugu film producer Allu Aravind, who also happens to be the father of the popular actor Allu Arjun, made quite a surprising statement concerning the talented Kannada actor, Yash. The context of this statement revolved around the profound impact of actors' remuneration on a film's overall budget and the tendency of stars to escalate their fees after a successful movie. It was within this discourse that Allu Aravind brought up Yash's name and posed a rather intriguing question regarding the actor's body of work prior to the release of the blockbuster film "KGF."

Intriguingly, Allu Aravind pointed out that Yash was not widely recognized on a national scale before the remarkable success of "KGF." He emphasized that the film's triumph could be attributed to Yash's exceptional performance and the substantial budget allocated for achieving a visually impressive production outcome.

According to a report from Hindustan Times Telugu, Allu Aravind made a statement regarding the remuneration of lead actors in movies and its impact on the film's budget. He mentioned that the lead actor typically receives a percentage ranging from 20 to 25 percent of the movie's overall budget as their remuneration. However, he emphasized "it cannot be said that the budget of the movie will increase only because of their remuneration. Irrespective of who the actors are, investments are made there because the movie should be made big.”

During this discussion, Allu Aravind brought up the example of Yash, particularly highlighting the actor's stature in the industry before the release of the blockbuster film "KGF." He questioned, "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie?" Aravind asserted that it was not solely Yash's star power but the film's exceptional production quality and grandeur that propelled it to success. He pointed to the richness of the movie's production as a key factor in its remarkable performance. He asserted, "Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience.” Furthermore, Allu Aravind said, "The moment a big artist is chosen, the movie will not win. It is also important to give quality."

As for Yash's response to this statement, the actor has remained notably silent on the matter, likely due to his busy schedule as he focuses on his upcoming projects. Speculations have been circulating that Yash might make a cameo appearance in the film "Salaar." Additionally, there have been reports suggesting his involvement in a project titled "Ramayan," directed by Nitesh Tiwari. These rumors suggest that Yash could potentially be cast in the role of the iconic character Ravana, while the talented actor Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to portray Lord Ram in this much-anticipated venture.

ALSO READ: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan share hug at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party? Here's the truth