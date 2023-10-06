Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Allu Arjun gets wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai: Pushpa star says, 'I Never Imagined'

    In a recent video shared by Madame Tussauds Dubai on X, Telugu star Allu Arjun opened up about getting his wax statue at the globally famous museum Madame Tussauds in Dubai for the first time.

    Allu Arjun gets wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai: Pushpa star says, 'I Never Imagined' RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    With the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar, has established himself as one of the most bankable pan-Indian stars in the Indian cinema business. Along with his outstanding box office achievement, the lovable actor pushed his acting boundaries in the Sukumar directorial, for which he received the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor. 

    Previously, it was claimed that Allu Arjun would receive his own wax figure at Dubai's world-famous Madame Tussauds wax museum. Madame Tussauds' official X (previously Twitter) page recently validated the allegations by releasing an intriguing video featuring the Pushpa actor. 

    The museum also offered followers a sneak preview of his visit through X on Thursday. Allu Arjun topped his formal appearance with a black t-shirt beneath, statement formal boots, and matching sunglasses, looking handsome in a two-piece clean suit. The video begins with the Telugu heartthrob exiting his posh car and meeting Museum authorities.

    Posing for the camera, the tape proceeds to show several of his close-up shoots without revealing anything about the statue to keep his followers intrigued. At one instance, Allu selects an eye sample to take a hilarious image as a museum employee seems to be measuring his face. “In a way, it’s a very surreal experience because as a kid when I went to Madame Tussauds, I never imagined that I would see myself as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds,” he said in the video.

     

    On the professional front, Allu Arjun is preparing to reprise his eponymous role of mobster Pushpa in the sequel to the action-drama film series. Sukumar directed the film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist and Fahadh Faasil as the primary antagonist. The film's production has already begun, and the bejewelled character poster of Pushpa in a saree has heightened interest in the picture to a whole new level. In the previously teased poster, a painted Allu Arjun clutches a pistol with homicidal wrath in his eyes.
     

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth your time? Read this RBA

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth watching?

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this RBA

    Raththam review: HIT or FLOP? Will Vijay Antony's film be able to win audiences' hearts? Read this

    Gauri Khan shares family photo Shah Rukh Khan ans call it picture perfect RBA

    Gauri Khan shares family photo; Shah Rukh Khan's fans call it ‘picture perfect’

    Irugapatru REVIEW: Is Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath's film worth watching with family? Read THIS RBA

    Irugapatru REVIEW: Is Vikram Prabhu, Shraddha Srinath's film worth watching with family? Read THIS

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Detail) RBA

    Mahadev Betting App Case: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED (Read Details)

    Recent Stories

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Kabaddi team dominates Nepal; Secures spot in final osf

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Kabaddi team dominates Nepal; Secures spot in final

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Prime accused Akhil Sajeev nabbed from Theni anr

    Kerala appointment bribery case: Prime accused Akhil Sajeev nabbed from Theni

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-349 October 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-349 October 06 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth your time? Read this RBA

    Mission Raniganj REVIEW: Is Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's film on Raniganj Coalfields collapse worth watching?

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today rkn

    Kerala: Senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan's cremation to be held at 5 pm today

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon