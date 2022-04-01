Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All you need to know about Ganesh Acharya's sexual harassment, stalking case

    Two years after the complaint, Mumbai police filed a charge sheet against Ganesh Acharya which was submitted before the Andheri Metropolitan Court on Friday.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 9:04 PM IST

    The Mumbai police on Friday filed a charge sheet against Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya for sexual harassment and stalking. The move comes in after two long years; a case was registered against the ‘Oo Antava’ choreographer in the year 2020.

    A woman had filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya in 2020 for sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism with the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Based on the complaint, the local police had begun an investigation into the matter. However, after two long years, the Mumbai police finally filed a charge sheet on Friday against Acharya in the case.

    The charge sheet was presented in front of the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court by Sandeep Shinde, investigating officer from the Oshiwara police. The allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism were levelled against Ganesh Acharya by a co-dancer in the year 2020.

    The renowned choreographers have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges have also been levelled against his helper. “Now the charge sheet has been filed in the court,” said Sandeep Shinde adding that the duo have been booked under sections 354a, 354c, 354d, 509, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC.

    The co-dancer has accused Ganesh Acharya of sexual harassment, further alleging that he asked her for sexual favours multiple times.  In her complaint, she said that when she turned down the sexual favours, he began to harass her. She also accused him of passing lewd comments, molestation and showing her porn film.

    When these allegations were pressed against Ganesh Acharya in the year 2020, the choreographer had reportedly denied them all. He went on to file a defamation case against the woman. Now that the charge sheet has been filed, the choreographer has not yet responded to it. However, Ganesh Acharya’s lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi said that the police did not inform them about the filing of the charge sheet, reportedly.

