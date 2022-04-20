Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it

    On February 25, the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in theatres. Now you can watch it on Netflix.

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi on your mobile screen; know where and when you can watch it RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    The year 2022 is shaping up to be Alia Bhatt's year. With her most recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi in theatres following the epidemic, the actress has managed to make an impression, and her personal life has also remained in the spotlight thanks to her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. While Gangubai Kathiawadi was a box office hit when it was premiered in theatres in February, it is now due to debut on the OTT platform later this month. If you didn't have a chance to witness Alia's magic in theatres, you may see it on Netflix on April 26.

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of Gangubai Kathiawadi, stated of his film's release on Netflix: "For me, Gangubai Kathiawadi is an outstanding picture, and the incredible reception it has gotten throughout the world humbles us. While the film has enticed fans to return to theatres, I am overjoyed that it will now be available on Netflix, allowing it to reach even more people in India and throughout the world."

    Alia was cast in the starring part, with Ajay Devgn playing a significant role. The film received positive reviews from critics, and Alia's performance was praised. Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa also play key parts in the film.

    The film's story centres around Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madam of Kamathipura. It's based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Bombay, which he wrote. The public also received the music well, with songs like Dholida, Meri Jaan, Jab Saiyaan, and Shikayat being popular. 

    The film is one of the greatest blockbusters of the year so far, with almost Rs 130 crore at the box office. It was Bhansali's first work with Alia Bhatt, who is known for films like "Devdas," "Bajirao Mastani," and "Padmaavat." 

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
