    Alan Rickman: Know everything about legendary actor who is being celebrated by Google doodle today

    With today's Google Doodle, Google pays tribute to the late renowned English actor Alan Rickman and the entertainment industry he helped to shape.

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 7:03 PM IST

    With today's Google Doodle, Google pays tribute to the late renowned English actor Alan Rickman and the entertainment industry he helped to shape. This homage honours actor Alan Rickman on the 36th anniversary of his Broadway performance as Vicomte de Valmont in the celebrated play Les Liaisons Dangereuses. This performance is regarded as a career-defining turning point for Rickman and helped him become one of the most admired actors of his generation.

    Sidney, Alan Patrick Rickman was a well-liked British actor who excelled on both stage and cinema. He was recognised for his distinctive voice. He was raised in a working-class family and was born in Hammersmith, London, on February 21, 1946. 

    Rickman started out as an actor by appearing on stage with several theatre companies in the UK. In the 1985 production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" by the Royal Shakespeare Company, he received praise for his performance as Vicomte de Valmont. In 1987, the play was moved to Broadway, where Rickman's performance led to a Tony Award nomination.

    Awards: Throughout his career, Rickman won various honours and awards for his work, including the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Primetime Emmy Award, the BAFTA Award, and the Online Film Critics Society Award. He declined to accept the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour for unclear reasons. David Bowie and Stephen Hawking are other well-known people who opposed the CBE. 

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
