Akshay Kumar turns 55: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, houses and more

Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, celebrates his birthday on September 9th. With a career spanning several decades, he has delivered numerous hit films across various genres. The 'Selfieee' star turns 55 today. Making it more special and amazing, let us look at his net worth in 2023 and much more.

Akshay Kumar is best known for his brilliant performances in films like Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Baby, OMG! Oh My God 2, OMG! Oh My God, Baby, Mission Mangal, Padman, Kesari and Laxmii. He is one of the most loved and globally celebrated iconic superstars of Bollywood who represents Indian Cinema on a global level. The 'Selfieee' star turns 55 today. To make his birthday more special and memorable, we take a glance and in-depth look at his net worth in 2023, luxurious cars, houses and much more.

Akshay Kumar's net worth:

Akshay Kumar’s net worth is estimated to be $325 million as of 2023. Akshay is one of the highest-paid actors in India (Bollywood) and has starred in over 100 films. His films have grossed over ₹30 billion (US$446 million) at the box office. Akshay, who takes up to Rs 80 crore for a film, has released five films so far this year. Akshay Kumar is an Indian-born naturalised Canadian actor who has a net worth of $325 Million (Rs. 2660 Crores in) 2023. His monthly income as an actor is more than Rs 4 crores. His yearly income as an actor is more than Rs 400 crores. Most of his earnings come from brand endorsements, for which he charges a massive 6 Crores per endorsement. Also, he takes a huge amount of share from the profit of his film, apart from the film remuneration.

Akshay Kumar real estate properties:

Akshay Kumar is famous for investing his money in real estate. Akshay Kumar lives in a sea-facing duplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Which is designed by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar lives in a luxury house in “Prime Beach” Juhu, Mumbai. From their floor, they have a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. Also, he owns multiple Real-estate properties across the country and abroad. Apart from this duplex, Akshay has a luxurious apartment worth Rs 7.8 crore in Khar West, Mumbai. Apart from the sea-facing duplex and Khar Apartment, he has four more flats in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar's luxurious cars:

One of the most expensive rides in his car collection is the Phantom VII. The base model of this car in India comes for Rs 9.50 crores. He has a Harley Davidson V-Rod in his bike collection. Akshay Kumar has a total of 11 luxury cars. The car brands include Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Honda CRV, and Porsche. Also, he is a big lover of bikes and owns a few big brands of bikes as well.

