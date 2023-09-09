Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar turns 55: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, houses and more

    Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, celebrates his birthday on September 9th. With a career spanning several decades, he has delivered numerous hit films across various genres. The 'Selfieee' star turns 55 today. Making it more special and amazing, let us look at his net worth in 2023 and much more.

    Akshay Kumar turns 55: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, houses and more vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Akshay Kumar is best known for his brilliant performances in films like Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Singh is Kinng, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Rustom, Baby, OMG! Oh My God 2, OMG! Oh My God, Baby, Mission Mangal, Padman, Kesari and Laxmii. He is one of the most loved and globally celebrated iconic superstars of Bollywood who represents Indian Cinema on a global level. The 'Selfieee' star turns 55 today. To make his birthday more special and memorable, we take a glance and in-depth look at his net worth in 2023, luxurious cars, houses and much more.

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details

    Akshay Kumar's net worth:

    Akshay Kumar’s net worth is estimated to be $325 million as of 2023. Akshay is one of the highest-paid actors in India (Bollywood) and has starred in over 100 films. His films have grossed over ₹30 billion (US$446 million) at the box office. Akshay, who takes up to Rs 80 crore for a film, has released five films so far this year. Akshay Kumar is an Indian-born naturalised Canadian actor who has a net worth of $325 Million (Rs. 2660 Crores in) 2023. His monthly income as an actor is more than Rs 4 crores. His yearly income as an actor is more than Rs 400 crores. Most of his earnings come from brand endorsements, for which he charges a massive 6 Crores per endorsement. Also, he takes a huge amount of share from the profit of his film, apart from the film remuneration.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Akshay Kumar real estate properties:

    Akshay Kumar is famous for investing his money in real estate. Akshay Kumar lives in a sea-facing duplex in Juhu, Mumbai. Which is designed by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar lives in a luxury house in “Prime Beach” Juhu, Mumbai. From their floor, they have a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea. Also, he owns multiple Real-estate properties across the country and abroad. Apart from this duplex, Akshay has a luxurious apartment worth Rs 7.8 crore in Khar West, Mumbai. Apart from the sea-facing duplex and Khar Apartment, he has four more flats in Mumbai.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Akshay Kumar's luxurious cars:

    One of the most expensive rides in his car collection is the Phantom VII. The base model of this car in India comes for Rs 9.50 crores. He has a Harley Davidson V-Rod in his bike collection. Akshay Kumar has a total of 11 luxury cars. The car brands include Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Honda CRV, and Porsche. Also, he is a big lover of bikes and owns a few big brands of bikes as well.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    ALSO READ: Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Parmar Rahul Vaidya share excitement right before giving birth to their first child ADC

    Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya share excitement right before giving birth to their first child

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star rkn

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details RBA

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'? rkn

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'?

    Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah wants to 'slap' Kangana Ranaut for speaking 'sh*t' about Pakistan vma

    Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah wants to 'slap' Kangana Ranaut for speaking 'sh*t' about Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    5 drinks on an empty stomach for Belly Fat Loss vma eai

    5 drinks on an empty stomach for Belly Fat Loss

    Daily Horoscope for September 9 2023 Aries Gemini Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 9, 2023: Be careful Gemini, Aries; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for September 9 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    5 better alternatives of Coffee that can boost your energy vma eai

    5 better alternatives of Coffee that can boost your energy

    Health Dangers: 5 disastrous side effects of drinking Apple Cider Vinegar vma eai

    Health Dangers: 5 disastrous side effects of drinking Apple Cider Vinegar

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon