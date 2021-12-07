Akshay Kumar opens up on priceless memories from sets of Ram Setu

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has opened up about the fond memories he had from the sets of Ram Setu. Check out his latest post related to the same right here.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has completed the shooting schedule of Ram Setu in Diu. The actor took to his social media to talk about the movie. He said that he was taken back to the amazing memories of Diu as they ended the shooting of Ram Setu. He loved the natural beauty, lovely people and also missed the Pani Kotha fortress-jail. The place had an incredible gem wrapped in history. "Diu tujhe dil diya (Diu you have my heart)", read a part of his caption.

To talk about the movie, it has been directed by Abhishek Sharma, who had also directed Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden. He plays the role of an archaeologist in the movie. To talk about Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a part of Ram Setu she is a very kind and generous person. She is known for treating her crew members with kindness. On varied occasions, her generous side has been seen, and she has always made sure to be sweet to everyone.

The actress had made a sweet gesture that made her fans love her even more. The diva took to her social media page to share a clip where the entire Ram Setu movie team was seen celebrating the birthday of her hairstylist. The actress had also made special arrangements for a get together on the sets of the film. Everyone sang the 'happy birthday song for the boy.

The actress was seen in a jolly mood with Akshay Kumar, who was also presented at the bash of the birthday boy. He was seen making the birthday boy eat a piece of cake. Everyone on the set was seen having fun during the cake cutting ceremony. Even in the past, the actress had done tie-ups with NGO's to help needy people.


