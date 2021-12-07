  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar opens up on priceless memories from sets of Ram Setu

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has opened up about the fond memories he had from the sets of Ram Setu. Check out his latest post related to the same right here.

    Akshay Kumar opens up on priceless memories from sets of Ram Setu SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 4:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has completed the shooting schedule of Ram Setu in Diu. The actor took to his social media to talk about the movie. He said that he was taken back to the amazing memories of Diu as they ended the shooting of Ram Setu. He loved the natural beauty, lovely people and also missed the  Pani Kotha fortress-jail. The place had an incredible gem wrapped in history. "Diu tujhe dil diya (Diu you have my heart)", read a part of his caption.

    To talk about the movie, it has been directed by  Abhishek Sharma, who had also directed Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden. He plays the role of an archaeologist in the movie. To talk about Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a part of Ram Setu she is a very kind and generous person. She is known for treating her crew members with kindness. On varied occasions, her generous side has been seen, and she has always made sure to be sweet to everyone.

    The actress had made a sweet gesture that made her fans love her even more. The diva took to her social media page to share a clip where the entire Ram Setu movie team was seen celebrating the birthday of her hairstylist. The actress had also made special arrangements for a get together on the sets of the film. Everyone sang the 'happy birthday song for the boy. Also read: Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia no more; actor writes, "Today I Feel An Unbearable Pain"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    The actress was seen in a jolly mood with Akshay Kumar, who was also presented at the bash of the birthday boy. He was seen making the birthday boy eat a piece of cake. Everyone on the set was seen having fun during the cake cutting ceremony. Even in the past, the actress had done tie-ups with NGO's to help needy people. Also read: Bhoot Police actress Jacqueline Fernandez gone 'PANTLESS' for her latest photoshoot
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Imported fruits, vegetables are coming for the guest and more RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Imported fruits, vegetables to treat the guests and more

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random COnvid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random Covid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare?

    How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh SCJ

    How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22: Australia look to reclaim the Urn from England in a high-voltage series-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Australia look to reclaim the Urn from England in a high-voltage series

    Samsung to merge mobile electronic division names new CEOs gcw

    Samsung to merge mobile, electronic division; names new CEOs

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP

    UAE moves to 4 and half day working week first country in the world to do so gcw

    UAE moves to 4.5-day working week; first country in the world to do so

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur

    Recent Videos

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon