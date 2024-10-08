Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tour sets an incredible world record; Check out

    Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tours sets a new world record with the largest-ever Harley-Davidson motorcycle ride in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The event, Island Rumble, was organized in collaboration with Harley-Davidson Marina Division in Chennai and Harley-Davidson Banjara Division in Hyderabad.

    Last year, actor Ajith Kumar established AK Moto Ride, a motorbike community. The group arranges tours for adventure-seekers and ardent motorcycle riders to experience not only the stunning Indian countryside but also intriguing international motorways. Now the Thunivu actor's motorcycle group has set a global world record for organising the largest-ever Harley-Davidson Motorcycle ride. It took place in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It started in Andaman and Nicobar Island. 

    Harley-Davidson motorcycles toured the islands and drew large crowds during this historic occasion known as the Island Rumble. At the Harley-Davidson event on Rumble Island, Andaman, this latest endeavor by Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tours broke the previous record.

    Venus Motorcycle Tours, in association with the Harley-Davidson Marina Division in Chennai and the Harley-Davidson Banjara Division in Hyderabad, coordinated the event in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It would be an unforgettable experience to cruise Port Blair on a Harley Davidson.

    Thrilling cross-country journeys have also been undertaken by Ajith Kumar's Venus Motorcycle Tours, including those to India, Scotland, Portugal, Vietnam, Thailand, Arabian Odyssey (UAE, Oman), and Best of Alps (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy). To guarantee that the motorcyclists have the greatest possible experience in far-flung places, the officials meticulously arrange every trip. Venus Motorcycle Tours offers vehicle and bicycle tours in addition to motorbike tours.

    Recently, Ajith talked about how much he loves to travel and how it helps people understand one another. Suresh Chandra, Ajith's manager, uploaded the video to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The caption read, "Fueling passion for adventure! #AjithKumar on a thrilling journey with #VenusMotortours. Experience the best of Indian bike tours, where every ride is a story of freedom and speed!"

     

     

    In the video, the actor said, "The idea is to get people to travel because I think travel is the best form of education. There’s a quote that says that religion makes you hate people that you have never met before, be it religion or caste, whatever, which is so true."

