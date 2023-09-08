Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika

    Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-led forthcoming supernatural thriller will also mark the return of Jyothika to Hindi cinema after a long gap of 25 years. Jyothika, wife of Tamil superstar Suriya and actress, last shared screen space in Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997.

    Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn has announced his next with R Madhavan on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Touted to be a supernatural thriller, the yet-to-be-titled flick will also feature Jyothika in a significant role. The untitled film would be backed and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film will be helmed and directed by noted Bollywood filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for Bollywood dramas such as Super 30, Queen, and Goodbye. Along with announcing the movie, the makers have also revealed its release date. The film is set and slated for a nationwide theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

    ALSO READ: Did Joe Jonas become uncaring as Sophie Turner strived after birth of their second child?

    Production banner of superstar Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn FFilms, took to their official handle to share the excitement. They wrote in the caption, "Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024."

    Meanwhile, the announcement poster read, “A nail-biting, yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika is set and slated to release theatrically on 8th March 2024. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the untitled edge-the-seat thriller promises to redefine the genre. The film will also mark the Hindi film debut of actress Janki Bodiwala. Presented by Jio Studio, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. The music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    The movie will further mark Jyothika’s return to Hindi cinema after a long gap of 25 years. She last appeared in Priyadarshan’s Bollywood drama, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), her debut Hindi film.

    ALSO READ: Jawan: Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khan’s kind reaction when he first met superstar; know details

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai rkn

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai

    Jawan Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khans kind, humble reaction when he first met superstar; know details ADC

    Jawan: Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khan’s kind reaction when he first met superstar; know details

    Did Joe Jonas become uncaring as Sophie Turner strived after birth of their second child? vma

    Did Joe Jonas become uncaring as Sophie Turner strived after birth of their second child?

    The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon addresses allegations of toxic work atmosphere ATG

    The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon addresses allegations of toxic work atmosphere

    Who was G Marimuthu? Tamil actor and director dies of heart attack RBA

    Who was G Marimuthu? Tamil director and Jailer star dies of heart attack

    Recent Stories

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai rkn

    Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar set to perform live concerts in Dubai

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India Pre orders to begin from THIS date gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    World Physiotherapy Day: 7 benefits of physical therapy for pain relief RBA EAI

    World Physiotherapy Day: Benefits of physical therapy for pain relief

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan

    G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out? AJR

    G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out?

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon