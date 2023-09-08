Ajay Devgn announces supernatural-thriller film with National Award winner R Madhavan, Jyothika

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan-led forthcoming supernatural thriller will also mark the return of Jyothika to Hindi cinema after a long gap of 25 years. Jyothika, wife of Tamil superstar Suriya and actress, last shared screen space in Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna in 1997.

Ajay Devgn has announced his next with R Madhavan on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Touted to be a supernatural thriller, the yet-to-be-titled flick will also feature Jyothika in a significant role. The untitled film would be backed and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film will be helmed and directed by noted Bollywood filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for Bollywood dramas such as Super 30, Queen, and Goodbye. Along with announcing the movie, the makers have also revealed its release date. The film is set and slated for a nationwide theatrical release on March 8, 2024.

Production banner of superstar Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn FFilms, took to their official handle to share the excitement. They wrote in the caption, "Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024."

Meanwhile, the announcement poster read, “A nail-biting, yet-to-be-titled supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika is set and slated to release theatrically on 8th March 2024. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the untitled edge-the-seat thriller promises to redefine the genre. The film will also mark the Hindi film debut of actress Janki Bodiwala. Presented by Jio Studio, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. The music is by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad)."

The movie will further mark Jyothika’s return to Hindi cinema after a long gap of 25 years. She last appeared in Priyadarshan’s Bollywood drama, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), her debut Hindi film.

