Aishwarya Rai's weight gain: Fans concerned about Actress's health amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

Actress Aishwarya Rai's health has been the subject of much speculation since her appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Is there a reason behind her loose-fitting clothes and weight gain?

Despite crossing the age of 50, former Miss World Aishwarya Rai still retains her beauty. However, recently, her weight gain has repeatedly made her the centre of discussion. Generally, celebrities pay close attention to their diet regardless of their age. They work hard, diet, and exercise rigorously to look young as they age. Take Malaika Arora, for example. She is only a month younger than Aishwarya but maintains a slim figure.

Aishwarya, always conscious of her beauty, has sparked concern among her fans due to her increasing weight. Moreover, she has been seen wearing loose-fitting clothes wherever she goes. While some praise her for honouring Indian culture by dressing modestly, others speculate there might be another reason behind it!

Recently, Aishwarya, the brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, was spotted wearing an off-shoulder gown at Paris Fashion Week. However, such attire is not typically worn at fashion shows. This choice of clothing sparked various rumors about her. A viral Reddit post suggested that she might be experiencing serious health issues, preventing her from dieting. It was claimed that doctors advised her against strict diets due to potential health risks. The post further alleged that Aishwarya opts for loose-fitting clothes to avoid revealing her body and becoming a victim of body shaming.

However, the post faced severe criticism and numerous comments, leading to its swift removal. Interestingly, some users claiming to be close to Aishwarya Rai left comments that caught everyone's attention. One user wrote, "I've known Aishwarya Rai for many years. She has been suffering from health problems for a few years."

"I won't disclose it here," the user added. They claimed that Aishwarya is unable to diet due to these health issues and that doctors have warned her against weight loss medications due to potential severe health consequences. Other users commented that Aishwarya is avoiding experimenting with her clothing and trying to cover up as much as possible for this reason. Only time will tell the truth. Meanwhile, rumors about Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce have been taking new turns in recent months.

