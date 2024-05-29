Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she drops monochrome photos in bathrobe

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's new Instagram post has created quite a stir on the internet. In it, the actress gives her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the Cannes red carpet.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she drops monochrome photos in bathrobe
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken over the internet, very literally! On Tuesday, the actress tweeted a series of behind-the-scenes photos as she prepared for her Cannes red carpet debut. Aishwarya, who recently returned to Mumbai from the Cannes Film Festival, looks stunning in her latest Instagram photos.

    In one of the photos, Aishwarya puts her eye makeup in a bathrobe while looking into the mirror and applying mascara. Another photograph depicts Aishwarya in a sensual stance while sitting in her makeup chair. Needless to say, people are obsessed with Aishwarya's stunning pictures.

    Also Read: Malayalam Director Omar Lulu rubbishes sexual assault claims by actor

    One fan wrote, “She could have gone out like this on the red carpet and slayed.” Another one said, “I wish you could do this kinda hairstyle during Cannes.” “The most beautiful woman on earth,” a third user said.

    Aishwarya Rai recently released a collection of images from her mother's birthday party. The actress turned to Instagram to look inside at her mother's special day. In the images, Aishwarya embraces her mother as they pose with the actress' daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Also Read: Hardik Pandya, Natasa divorce rumours: Actress shares cryptic post

    However, Aishwarya's actor-husband, Abhishek Bachchan, was absent from the celebration. Aishwarya captioned the photographs, "Love you, Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa." The actress looked amazing in her all-black ensemble.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she drops monochrome photos in bathrobe

    Aishwarya Rai made two red carpet appearances at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore an elaborate black and gold strapless gown on her first appearance. The actress drew the most applause when she entered the Cannes red carpet in the daring dress.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she drops monochrome photos in bathrobe

    Aishwarya chose a spectacular blue and silver gown by Falguni Shane Peacock for her second look. However, the internet was not delighted with Aishwarya's day 2 dress for the star-studded gala. As soon as photographs of Aishwarya appeared on social media, critics began condemning her stylist for performing "a poor job".

    Aishwarya made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2002, wearing a saree designed by Neeta Lulla. The Bollywood actress, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam's pan-Indian blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: II, stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a silver hooded cape gown last year.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
