Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur grabs attention

A letter written by Amitabh Bachchan to actress Nimrat Kaur praising her performance in Dasvi has gone viral amid the divorce rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachhan. In the letter, Bachchan commended Kaur's acting skills in the 2022 film and expressed his admiration.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

In recent months, there have been reports suggesting that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were heading toward separation. However, neither the Bachchan family nor Aishwarya have commented on these reports. Amidst these speculations, news also surfaced claiming that Abhishek Bachchan was in a relationship with actress Nimrat Kaur. Again, there has been no official response or public statement from either party regarding this matter.

Amidst the controversies, a photo of a letter Amitabh Bachchan wrote to Nimrat Kaur has gone viral. The letter, written in 2022, praised Nimrat's performance in the film Dasvi. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Abhishek Bachchan won Best Actor (Male) for his performance at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards.

The congratulatory note to Nimrat Kaur read, "Nimat, we have hardly had any interactions or meetings. The last was a compliment I gave at an event at YRF for the Cadbury Ad. But your work in Dasvi is exceptional. My deep admiration and congratulations. Love."

The actress herself posted the photo on her Instagram during this time. She captioned it, "18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."

Dasvi is a social comedy film directed by debutante Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vjan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. The film premiered on Netflix and JioCinema on 7 April 2022.

