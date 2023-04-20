Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya drags YouTube Channels into Delhi HC for ‘fake news’

    Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amit and Jaya Bachchan, has filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court against some YouTube tabloids for spreading 'false news' regarding her health.

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Aaradhya Bachchan, the granddaughter of Amit and Jaya Bachchan, has filed a complaint with the Delhi High Court against some YouTube tabloids for spreading 'false news' regarding her health. The 11-year-old frequently draws attention because of her dress choices, adorable images, and school videos.  

    On November 16, 2011, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Aardhya moves Delhi High Court
    According to reports, Aaradhya moves to the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for spreading false information about her health. The hearing for this matter is scheduled on Thursday, April 20. As a minor, the 11-year-old was against such reporting by the YouTube channel and took a stand.

    According to the petition filed by the legal firm Anand and Naik, "the defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the Bachchan family's reputation, regardless of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members."

    This isn't the first time this has happened. Aishwarya's daughter has frequently been exposed to large trolls on social media, and father Abhishek has even responded to haters. He went on to declare that it is inappropriate and will not allow it.

    In response to the online criticism of Aaradhya, Abhishek told in an interview, "While it's utterly inappropriate and something that I will not condone. I'm a public figure, which is good, but my kid is not. If you have something to say, tell it to my face."

    Meanwhile, Aaradhya was recently spotted alongside his mother, Aishwarya Rai, at the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at Jio World Gardens.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
