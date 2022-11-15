Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Kim Kardashina, Pete Davidson is rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski

    Just three months after his split with Kim Kardashian, reports have claimed that Pete Davidson is rumoured to be in love with Emily Rajatkowski. A report in the US Weekly claimed that the two were introduced by their mutual friends.

    Three months after Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their short-lived relationship, the comedian is rumoured to be in love once again. According to reports, Davidson has found a new ladylove and is now rumoured to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski.

    Pete Davidson, who was earlier dating Kim Kardashian, broke up with the SKIMS founder in August, ending their nine-month-old relationship. And now, a report in the US Weekly has claimed that he is happy with Emily Ratajkowski, as the two are spending time together.

    Per the report in US Weekly, Pete Davidson and Emily Rajatkowski have been "talking for a couple months now." Quoting a source, the report said that the couple is in "very early stages, but both really like each other."

    ALSO READ: Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

    Both, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have freshly come out of their relationships. While Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian in August, Rajatkowski officially got a divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September amidst infidelity rumours. Rajatkowski shares a son, Sylvester, with her ex-husband. 

    Meanwhile, the report also claimed that Pete Davidson and Emily Rajatkowski were set up by their mutual friends and that they hit off immediately. Quoting an insider on what the two liked about each other, the report said, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is."

    Interestingly, Howard Stern had batted for Pete Davison and Emily Rajatkowski during one of his shows. Speaking about speculations regarding the rumoured couple’s romance, Stern said that the two would be a good match.

    ALSO READ: Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad; here’s why

    Furthermore, before rumours of romance with Pete Davidson, Emily Rajatkowski was linked with Brad Pitt. Numerous reports claimed that after her divorce, Pitt and the model were often spotted hanging out together but nothing serious was going on between them. A report by People, quoting a source, said, “She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other." However, these rumours were put to rest after the model said she was ‘single’, while talking to Harper’s Bazaar in October.

