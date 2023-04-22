Adipurush makers unveil powerful poster of Prabhas on Akshay Tritiya

Team Adipurush releases a resounding, lyrical audio clip of "Jai Shri Ram" in five different languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—on the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya, which is recognised as a day for new beginnings and enduring prosperity. Composed by the musical pair Ajay-Atul, who are well-known for their upbeat devotional songs, it once again captures the audience's attention.The team now releases multilingual versions of "Jai Shri Ram" in response to the passion for the song and specific requests from fans.

The beautiful Raghav poster, which stars Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas and personifies the great Prabhu Shri Ram in all his splendour, perfectly complements the song. Raghav is a personification of morality, altruism, and strong character. He represents -the value of keeping one's promises and obligations, and - because he attained goals using only one arrow. The virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram flow from the poster, and the majesty of the chant "Jai Shri Ram" transform into endless eternity, adding to the enthusiasm of the celebration.

On June 16, 2023, Om Raut's Adipurush, which is also produced by T-Series, Bhushan & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, would be made available worldwide.

