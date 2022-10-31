Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports

    Adipurush: The rumours came just weeks after the period picture based on Ramayan got widespread criticism for 'bad' VFX and misrepresentation. Adipurush was scheduled to be released on January 12 but might get delayed.

    Adipurush Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 8:32 AM IST

    The release of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has been postponed, according to reports. The rumours came just weeks after the period picture based on Ramayan got widespread criticism for 'bad' VFX and misrepresentation. The film was scheduled to be released on January 12.

    According to a report, Adipurush may be delayed due to a major conflict with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya and NBK's Veera Simha Reddy. Not only that, but Adipurush will compete with Tamil biggies Ajith's Thunivu and Viijay's Varisu, all of which are set to premiere on the same weekend. According to reports, the filmmakers do not want to compete with these flicks.

    Also Read: Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    While there has been no official statement from the creators, trade analyst and producer Girish Johar stated that, according to rumours, Adipurush would now be released in April 2023. “Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid-Summer 2023 release," he tweeted.

    Adipurush tells the Ramayan in a unique way. Kriti plays the character of Sita, while Prabhas portrays Ram. Saif Ali Khan has been cast in the character of Raavan, and Sunny Singh has been cast in the role of Lakshman. Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most important film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film.

    Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    The teaser was released earlier this month and was received with much criticism. Social media users panned the preview for its lacklustre VFX, and numerous individuals demanded that the film be banned due to claimed deception.
     

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report RBA

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December

    Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song goes VIRAL again; check out Snoop Dogg's latest post RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song goes VIRAL again; check out Snoop Dogg's latest post

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

    Recent Stories

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse updates death toll mounts probe

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse death toll mounts to 132

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey snt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Caste dynamics could be the decider, reveals Asianet News survey

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report RBA

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Happy Halloween 2022: Spooky wishes, scary quotes/messages, Images, humorous Facebook/Whatsapp status to share RBA

    Happy Halloween 2022: Spooky wishes, scary quotes/messages, Images, humorous Facebook/Whatsapp status to share

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon