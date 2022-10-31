Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports

Adipurush: The rumours came just weeks after the period picture based on Ramayan got widespread criticism for 'bad' VFX and misrepresentation. Adipurush was scheduled to be released on January 12 but might get delayed.

The release of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, has been postponed, according to reports. The rumours came just weeks after the period picture based on Ramayan got widespread criticism for 'bad' VFX and misrepresentation. The film was scheduled to be released on January 12.

According to a report, Adipurush may be delayed due to a major conflict with Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya and NBK's Veera Simha Reddy. Not only that, but Adipurush will compete with Tamil biggies Ajith's Thunivu and Viijay's Varisu, all of which are set to premiere on the same weekend. According to reports, the filmmakers do not want to compete with these flicks.

While there has been no official statement from the creators, trade analyst and producer Girish Johar stated that, according to rumours, Adipurush would now be released in April 2023. “Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid-Summer 2023 release," he tweeted.

Adipurush tells the Ramayan in a unique way. Kriti plays the character of Sita, while Prabhas portrays Ram. Saif Ali Khan has been cast in the character of Raavan, and Sunny Singh has been cast in the role of Lakshman. Adipurush is regarded as Prabhas' most important film. It is a mythical play that cost Rs 300 crore to produce. Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Retrophiles are co-funding the film.

The teaser was released earlier this month and was received with much criticism. Social media users panned the preview for its lacklustre VFX, and numerous individuals demanded that the film be banned due to claimed deception.

