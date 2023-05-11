Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

    Adipurush is said to have been made on a large budget of Rs 500 crore. Let's take a peek at the fees charged by Adipurush's celebrity cast.
     

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published May 11, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    The trailer for Adipurush, a highly anticipated film directed by Om Raut and based on the timeless Ramayana story, was released on May 9 and quickly wowed the audience. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan star in the film, which is set to be released worldwide on June 16. 

    Fans are excited to see this Ramayana adaptation on the big screen. According to The Siasat Daily, Adipurush was made on a massive Rs 500 crore budget, but what is causing a stir in the industry is the huge fees paid to the cast for their respective roles. Let's take a peek at the prices charged by Adipurush's celebrity cast.

    Also Read: Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

    Prabhas
    Following the extraordinary success of Baahubali, Prabhas is regarded as one of the country's top talents. According to the magazine, Prabhas was reportedly paid Rs 150 crore for his role as Lord Rama in the film. The male lead in Om Raut's film has increased his remuneration to over Rs 100 crore.

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Saif Ali Khan
    Following that comes the talented actor Saif Ali Khan, who has taken on the difficult challenge of playing a contemporary version of Raavan in the film. Saif has received several honours for his great performances throughout his two-decade career. He was reportedly paid roughly Rs 12 crore for his part in Adipurush, making him one of Bollywood's highest-paid villains.

    Also Read: Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours?

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Kriti Sanon
    The main female protagonist of the movie, Kriti Sanon, is all set to shine in her portrayal of Sita. Kriti's flexibility and personality have helped her become a household figure in the Indian film industry. She was reportedly paid over Rs 3 crore for her performance in Adipurush.

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Sunny Singh
    Sunny Singh, who plays Lakshman in the film, is said to have charged around Rs 1.5 crore. This youthful and vibrant actor has made a name for himself in the business with his outstanding performances, and his role in Adipurush is expected to be equally amazing.

    Sonal Chauhan
    Completing the cast is Sonal Chauhan, who portrays a significant character in the movie. Her remuneration is of Rs 50 lakhs, as per the report.

    The film’s release date has been postponed twice and is now scheduled to be released on June 16 this year. With a budget of around Rs. 500 crores, the movie will be released in various formats, such as 2D, 3D, and IMAX.
     

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly character gets TROLLED upset netizens call her Selfish Aurat RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's character gets TROLLED; upset netizens call her ‘Selfish Aurat’

    Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud MSW

    Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours? vma

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours?

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl ADC

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

    Recent Stories

    US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023 gears up for student season gcw

    US consulate in India set to issue 1 million visas in 2023; gears up for student season

    Kerala: Dr Vandana Das cremated in Kottayam house; Political leaders attend funeral anr

    Kerala: Dr Vandana Das cremated in Kottayam house; Political leaders attend funeral

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Google Bard is finally available in India Here is how you can access it gcw

    Google Bard is finally available in India; Here's how you can access it

    Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon