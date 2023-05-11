Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

Adipurush is said to have been made on a large budget of Rs 500 crore. Let's take a peek at the fees charged by Adipurush's celebrity cast.

The trailer for Adipurush, a highly anticipated film directed by Om Raut and based on the timeless Ramayana story, was released on May 9 and quickly wowed the audience. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan star in the film, which is set to be released worldwide on June 16.

Fans are excited to see this Ramayana adaptation on the big screen. According to The Siasat Daily, Adipurush was made on a massive Rs 500 crore budget, but what is causing a stir in the industry is the huge fees paid to the cast for their respective roles. Let's take a peek at the prices charged by Adipurush's celebrity cast.

Prabhas

Following the extraordinary success of Baahubali, Prabhas is regarded as one of the country's top talents. According to the magazine, Prabhas was reportedly paid Rs 150 crore for his role as Lord Rama in the film. The male lead in Om Raut's film has increased his remuneration to over Rs 100 crore.

Saif Ali Khan

Following that comes the talented actor Saif Ali Khan, who has taken on the difficult challenge of playing a contemporary version of Raavan in the film. Saif has received several honours for his great performances throughout his two-decade career. He was reportedly paid roughly Rs 12 crore for his part in Adipurush, making him one of Bollywood's highest-paid villains.

Kriti Sanon

The main female protagonist of the movie, Kriti Sanon, is all set to shine in her portrayal of Sita. Kriti's flexibility and personality have helped her become a household figure in the Indian film industry. She was reportedly paid over Rs 3 crore for her performance in Adipurush.

Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh, who plays Lakshman in the film, is said to have charged around Rs 1.5 crore. This youthful and vibrant actor has made a name for himself in the business with his outstanding performances, and his role in Adipurush is expected to be equally amazing.

Sonal Chauhan

Completing the cast is Sonal Chauhan, who portrays a significant character in the movie. Her remuneration is of Rs 50 lakhs, as per the report.

The film’s release date has been postponed twice and is now scheduled to be released on June 16 this year. With a budget of around Rs. 500 crores, the movie will be released in various formats, such as 2D, 3D, and IMAX.

