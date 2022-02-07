  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in 2017 actress sexual assault case

    Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law TN Suraj, cousin Appu and friends Baiju Chengamanadu and Sarath were granted bail.
     

    Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in conspiracy case-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a huge relief, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and his co-accused in a case of conspiracy to kill the investigating officers in the 2017 actress sexual assault case. Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law T N Suraj, cousin Appu and friends Baiju Chengamanadu and Sarath were granted bail.

    Justice Gopinath P granted the relief to the actor, saying that the apprehensions of the police of non-cooperation and influencing witnesses can be dealt with by imposing conditions and if the same are violated, then a plea can be moved for arresting the accused despite grant of anticipatory bail.

    After hearing the version of Dileep and other accused extensively on Thursday, Justice Gopinath P completed hearing the prosecution’s arguments on Friday and reserved the case for orders.

    According to reports, the court’s verdict came after days of arguments. Dileep’s lawyer argued in the court that the officers conspired to trap him and that the audio recordings produced by the prosecution were fabricated with the help of mimicry experts.

    Also watch: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Actor Dileep had claimed in the Kerala High Court that the latest case, accusing him and members of his family of threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, was a “manufactured complaint” and a “complete imagination” of the police.

    Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the actor assault case.

    The police, opposing the plea, had claimed in the court that Dileep and the others were not cooperating with the probe in the latest FIR against them, while the actor, refuting the allegations, had contended that the case was a “fabricated one” and a “manipulation”.

    Dileep is facing trial as the alleged mastermind of the abduction and sexual assault of a popular female actress in a moving car in 2017. The allegation of the prosecution is that the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to kidnap her, wrongfully confine her and record her nude photograph.

    Also read: Add these 10 Neha Kakkar’s songs to your party playlist

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar-ycb

    Shivrajkumar to Raadhika Sarathkumar: South stars share their thoughts on Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh-ycb

    Lata Mangeshkar's free concert helped Karnataka college raise Rs 12 lakh

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen RCB

    Shreya Ghoshal hit songs from 'Dola Re Dola' to 'Mere Dholna'; fans must listen

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang Mera Saaya Sath Hoga for Sachin Tendulkar watch drb

    When Lata Mangeshkar sang ‘Mera Saaya Sath Hoga’ for Sachin Tendulkar; watch

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar hit songs: Meena Kumari to Sharmila Tagore to Preity Zinta, singer, sang for these 9 actresses

    Recent Stories

    Valentine Week 2022 From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here is your date sheet for the love week drb

    Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect-dnm

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect

    ICSE ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here-dnm

    ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here

    football AFCON 2021 It was Sadio Mane not Mohamed Salah night as Senegal beat Egypt in final shoot out to bag maiden title See Pics

    AFCON 2021: It was Mane, not Salah's night, as Senegal beat Egypt to bag maiden title (See Pics)

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved to another Tihar cell over allegations of bribing jail staff - ADT

    Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved to another Tihar cell over allegations of bribing jail staff

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon