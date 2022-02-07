Actor Dileep granted anticipatory bail by Kerala High Court in 2017 actress sexual assault case

Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law TN Suraj, cousin Appu and friends Baiju Chengamanadu and Sarath were granted bail.

In a huge relief, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to actor Dileep and his co-accused in a case of conspiracy to kill the investigating officers in the 2017 actress sexual assault case. Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law T N Suraj, cousin Appu and friends Baiju Chengamanadu and Sarath were granted bail.

Justice Gopinath P granted the relief to the actor, saying that the apprehensions of the police of non-cooperation and influencing witnesses can be dealt with by imposing conditions and if the same are violated, then a plea can be moved for arresting the accused despite grant of anticipatory bail.

After hearing the version of Dileep and other accused extensively on Thursday, Justice Gopinath P completed hearing the prosecution’s arguments on Friday and reserved the case for orders.

According to reports, the court’s verdict came after days of arguments. Dileep’s lawyer argued in the court that the officers conspired to trap him and that the audio recordings produced by the prosecution were fabricated with the help of mimicry experts.

Also watch: Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

Actor Dileep had claimed in the Kerala High Court that the latest case, accusing him and members of his family of threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, was a “manufactured complaint” and a “complete imagination” of the police.

Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the actor assault case.

The police, opposing the plea, had claimed in the court that Dileep and the others were not cooperating with the probe in the latest FIR against them, while the actor, refuting the allegations, had contended that the case was a “fabricated one” and a “manipulation”.

Dileep is facing trial as the alleged mastermind of the abduction and sexual assault of a popular female actress in a moving car in 2017. The allegation of the prosecution is that the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to kidnap her, wrongfully confine her and record her nude photograph.

Also read: Add these 10 Neha Kakkar’s songs to your party playlist