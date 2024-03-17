Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical

    Arundhati Nair who has appeared in Malayalam and Tamil films met with an accident near Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. The actress is reportedly on a ventilator at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Actor Arundhati Nair meets with bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram; condition critical anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Arundhati Nair met with a bike accident near Kovalam and is currently receiving treatment in a ventilator of a private hospital in the capital city. According to reports, Arundathi suffered severe injuries on her head in the accident.

    Arundhati was involved in an accident while traveling with her brother on a bike. They were returning from an interview with a YouTube channel when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The actor and her brother were left unattended on the road nearly an hour after the incident.

    Meanwhile, TV actress Gopika Anil urged for medical assistance for Arundhati on social media.

    Gopika wrote, "As she fights for her life in ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford."

    She added, "We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much (folded hands emoji)." 

    Gopika also provided Arundhati's bank details for those willing to help.

    Arundhati Nair embarked on her acting journey in Tamil cinema with her debut film "Ponge Ezhu Manohara" in 2014. She experienced a breakthrough in her career with her role alongside Vijay Antony in "Saithan" (2016). Additionally, she made her debut in Malayalam cinema as the lead actress opposite Shine Tom Chacko in the 2018 film "Ottakkoru Kamukan". Her most recent film appearance was in "Ahiyan Porkases", released last year.
     

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai RBA

    Video: Ed Sheeran performs with Diljit Dosanjh at live concert in Mumbai-WATCH

    Video Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence RBA

    Video: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her burn marks at Lakme Fashion Week 2024; fans go gaga over her confidence

    It is our duty to promote own our culture at a fashion....', Sara Ali Khan says THIS about Indian fashion ATG

    'It is our duty to promote own our culture at a fashion....', Sara Ali Khan says THIS about Indian fashion

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL ATG

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Orry at Mukesh Ambani Holi party; pictures go VIRAL

    Crew trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH] ATG

    'Crew' trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu is a laughter filled comedy [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer joins Kolkata Knight Riders practice camp (WATCH)

    Explained Maharashtra's logic behind telling teachers not to wear T-shirts, jeans, or designer attire

    Explained: Maharashtra's logic behind telling teachers not to wear T-shirts, jeans, or designer attire

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-643 March 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-643 March 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, spewing fountains of lava; fourth time in 3 months (WATCH) gcw

    Volcano erupts again in Iceland, fourth time in 3 months (WATCH)

    Football Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final osf

    Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon