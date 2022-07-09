Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha will also make its way to OTT; here’s when it’ll be streamed online

    Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh CHaddha will also reportedly be released on OTT. Continue to read when will the film be ready for online streaming.

    Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release
    The much-awaited film of the year 2022, Laal Singh Chadha, is inching closer to its release date with each passing day. A Hindi remake of Oscar-winning 'Forest Gump’, the film will star actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Along with them, South superstar Naga Chaitanya will also be making his big Bollywood debut.

    Laal Singh Chaddha has faced several delays in the past. The film, like many others, had to face the wrath of the pandemic, because of which, its release date got pushed multiple times. However, the film is now slated for a theatrical release next month.

    Meanwhile, there are reports that the Aamir Khan Productions film will also make its way to the world of OTT. Similar to other Bollywood films that have been released on the OTT, Laal Singh Chaddha too will be streamed online. But it will release on the OTT only after two months of its theatrical release, meaning, one can watch Laal Singh Chaddha in the comforts of their home in the month of October.

    While there are reports claiming that Laal Singh Chaddha will have an OTT release as well, there is no information as to which platform has brought its rights and for how much. Those details are awaited and can be confirmed only after an official statement from the makers.

    On the other hand, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the return of Aamir Khan on the screens after a long time. He was last seen in the film ‘Thugs of Hindostan', which failed miserably at the box office. Similarly, the film will also reunite Aamir with his ‘3 Idiots’ co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on August 11.

