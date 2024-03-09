Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's new avatar promises to be edge-of-the-seat survival thriller

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's next upcoming film Aadujeevitham's (The Goat Life) trailer was released by the makers on Saturday (Mar 09). The Blessy directorial will be released on March 28.

    Aadujeevitham Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's new avatar promises to be edge-of-the-seat survival thriller anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    The much-awaited trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival thriller film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) was released on Saturday (Mar 09). Directed by Blessy, the upcoming film falls within the survival drama genre and is scheduled for release on March 28th. As the film's release date approaches, the anticipation and excitement have reached new heights. With several promotional materials already creating a buzz on social media, the makers have now released the official trailer for Aadujeevitham.

    The 1-minute and 33-second trailer offers a glimpse into the character of Najeeb, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and showcases the physical and mental transformations he undergoes throughout the film, providing viewers with an insight into what to expect from Aadujeevitham.

    The trailer of Aadujeevitham features exceptional cinematography with vibrant colors, complemented by impactful music and sound design, adding depth to the film. It promises to deliver a bone-chilling retelling of Najeeb's real-life journey and is undoubtedly a must-watch in theaters.

    Directed by the acclaimed Blessy and based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

    The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

    The film has received a U/A certification from the CBFC and will be having a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes. Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams also joined as producers, along with Blessy himself under the banners of Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production and Alta Global Media. A. R. Rahman composed the film's original score and songs.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ae Watan Mere Watan' Song Out: Sara Ali Khan starrer releases soul-stirring track; Read more ATG

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Song Out: Sara Ali Khan starrer releases soul-stirring track; Read more

    On Women's Day Ram Charan cooks special dish for mother Surekha, wife Upasana Kamineni-VIDEO RBA

    On Women's Day Ram Charan cooks special dish for mother Surekha, wife Upasana Kamineni-VIDEO

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting, says 'biggest film of my career' RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan begins shooting, says 'biggest film of my career'

    TV star Arjun Bijlani to undergo emergency surgery after severe stomach pain RBA

    TV star Arjun Bijlani to undergo emergency surgery after severe stomach pain

    Viral Video: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; thrashes him brutally; read report RBA

    Viral Video: Elvish Yadav slaps, kicks YouTuber Maxtern; thrashes him brutally; read report

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Zomato introduces new dress code for women delivery personnel, internet reacts (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    cricket Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH) osf

    Verbal fireworks in Dharamsala: Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan's banter targets England's Jonny Bairstow (WATCH)

    7 effective home remedies to soothe period pain gcw eai

    7 effective home remedies to soothe period pain

    Photos Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Orry and more celebs attend 4th FEF India Fashion Awards RBA

    Photos: Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Orry and more celebs attend 4th FEF India Fashion Awards

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon