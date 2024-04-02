Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene

    Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life Controversy: Blessy, the director discusses reports about shooting an intimate moment between a goat and Prithviraj Sukumar, which the Censor Board supposedly removed. Here is the truth.

    The Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has done well with the public. While the Box Office results confirm its popularity, the substance adds to the excitement. Aadujeevitham is a survival drama based on the true tale of Naeeb, a guy who was enticed to Saudi Arabia for a job and ended himself stranded in the desert. Prithviraj's accurate portrayal of the guy has pleased both reviewers and audiences. 

    However, there were reports that the picture had an intimate scene between a goat and the actor, which the Censor Board removed. A week after the film's release, director Blessy has addressed the rumours. In his most recent interview, he denied the claims and stated that no such sequence was shot.

    The famous filmmaker emphasised that the book on which his picture is based is so long that he could have created ten films if he had adapted it page by page. However, he chose to take cinematic liberties in adapting a 43-page book into a feature. The novel mentions the scene in question, while the film does not. Many sources indicated that it was videotaped, but the Censor opted to remove it. In an interview with Manorama News, Blessy stated that he had never photographed such a scenario.

    “This is an unnecessary controversy. I’m not sure if someone is deliberately creating these rumours. I hope the audience will distance themselves from such rumours,” he said.

    Blessy went on to say that he intended to capture the novel's essence, and that the film may not convey all of the story's intricacies. However, the filmmaker went on to say that the identical sequence was addressed throughout the scripting process. He explained, “During the scripting stage, discussions about this scene arose. The way Benyamin wrote the scene is quite subtle. But, for me to film such a scene is not easy. However, that wasn’t my main concern. I could have shot the scene in various ways, but I was thinking about Najeeb. Wouldn’t he feel guilt afterwards? Perhaps the Najeeb in the book is without guilt, but my Najeeb is not like that.”

    Prithviraj's performance in Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life has been hailed as the highlight of his career. The film is doing well in cinemas and has earned over Rs 40 crore nett in six days. The film has also been dubbed into additional languages.
     

