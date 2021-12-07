A. R. Rahman opens up on Atrangi Re music album, check details

Atrangi Re’s music has been creating a lot of waves on social media. Here's what A.R. Rahman has to tell about the music album of the movie. Read to know more about the same.

Atrangi Re’s music has been creating a lot of headlines lately since Sara Ali Khan's song Chaka Chak was released. The makers of the movie today released a song named Rait Zara Si that has been a romantic and a soulful song. Although both the songs have created a stir on social media, the stage is now ready for the rest of the songs to make waves on social media.

Talking about Atrangi Re's music launch A.R. Rahman had said that when a movie and its plot travels around India, the music needs to move with the story too, and mirror the moods and sentiments of the characters. Stories like Atrangi Re give him the opportunity to try out something different musically. He also gave his best wishes to the entire team that Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

The makers of the music album had launched a grand concert which was helmed by music maestro A. R. Rahman. The movie, which is set to release on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, promises to be a Christmas treat for the fans of Atrangi Re cast.

The live concert also saw A. R.Rahman singing the best songs from the movie. The audience was seen tapping their feet on Toofan Si Kudi, Tere Rang, Tumhein Mohabbat and a flute rendition of Tere Rang. The event was attended by Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Irshad Kamil. The interactive live concert also saw fun on-stage moments between A. R. Rahman, Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil and the entire cast.



Speaking about the music in the film, Atrangi producer Bhushan Kumar said that the music in the movie celebrates India as we know it! It is a mind-blowing composition by A. R. Rahman and is a perfect example of north meets south.