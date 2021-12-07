  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A. R. Rahman opens up on Atrangi Re music album, check details

    Atrangi Re’s music has been creating a lot of waves on social media. Here's what A.R. Rahman has to tell about the music album of the movie. Read to know more about the same.

    A. R. Rahman opens up on Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re music album, check details SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Atrangi Re’s music has been creating a lot of headlines lately since Sara Ali Khan's song  Chaka Chak was released. The makers of the movie today released a song named Rait Zara Si that has been a romantic and a soulful song. Although both the songs have created a stir on social media, the stage is now ready for the rest of the songs to make waves on social media. 

    Talking about Atrangi Re's music launch A.R. Rahman had said that when a movie and its plot travels around India, the music needs to move with the story too, and mirror the moods and sentiments of the characters. Stories like Atrangi Re give him the opportunity to try out something different musically. He also gave his best wishes to the entire team that Anand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.   

    The makers of the music album had launched a grand concert which was helmed by music maestro A. R. Rahman. The movie, which is set to release on 24th December exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, promises to be a Christmas treat for the fans of Atrangi Re cast. 

    A. R. Rahman opens up on Sara Ali Khan's Atrangi Re music album, check details SCJ

    The live concert also saw A. R.Rahman singing the best songs from the movie. The audience was seen tapping their feet on  Toofan Si Kudi, Tere Rang, Tumhein Mohabbat and a flute rendition of Tere Rang. The event was attended by Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and Irshad Kamil. The interactive live concert also saw fun on-stage moments between A. R. Rahman, Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil and the entire cast. Also read: Atrangi Re new poster: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush 'celebrate love'
     

    Speaking about the music in the film, Atrangi producer Bhushan Kumar said that the music in the movie celebrates India as we know it! It is a mind-blowing composition by A. R. Rahman and is a perfect example of north meets south. Also read: Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know

    Meet Vaibhav Nagare: A popular name and figure in the music industry

    Meet Vaibhav Nagare: A popular name and figure in the music industry

    Atrangi Re album release: Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in an ivory dress worth THIS much drb

    Atrangi Re album release: Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in an ivory dress worth THIS much

    Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here RCB

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: first photograph from the wedding LEAKED? This is what we know

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Brisbane Test preview: Australia and England to clash for coveted Urn; battle begins at The Gabba-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Brisbane Test: Australia and England to clash for coveted Urn; battle begins at The Gabba

    Just ahead of Vicky Kaushal's wedding, his ex-Harleen Sethi posts this on her Instagram story; take a look RCB

    Just ahead of Vicky Kaushal's wedding, his ex-Harleen Sethi posts this on her Instagram story; take a look

    Meet Vaibhav Nagare: A popular name and figure in the music industry

    Meet Vaibhav Nagare: A popular name and figure in the music industry

    Atrangi Re album release: Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in an ivory dress worth THIS much drb

    Atrangi Re album release: Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in an ivory dress worth THIS much

    Recent Videos

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Video Icon
    India first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid-ycb

    India's first mud race film 'Muddy' to release on Dec 10, director and music composer get candid

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon