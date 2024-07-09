Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A look at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's luxurious Alibaug 'dream home' with lavish interiors (WATCH)

    His white-themed bungalow is located in Alibaug’s Awas village, 10 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty. Built over a 10,000-square-foot plot, the bungalow is worth around Rs 13 crore. Kohli took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share the 12-month journey into its making, where he talked about the lavish interiors, garden and why picking this project was a no-brainer for him.

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli like to keep their life private and prioritise peace and centredness owing to their professional life. Their vacation house in Alibaug, however, reflects each of these characteristics. 

    “A holiday home should be one that gives you the feeling of home away from away,” the cricketer said as he gave a tour of the house. His white-themed home is ten minutes from Mandwa Jetty in the Awas hamlet of Alibaug. Valued at about Rs 13 crore, the home is situated on a 10,000-square-foot land.

    The bungalow has four bathrooms designed in the Californian Konkan style, a jacuzzi, an outstanding garden, covered parking for cars, a temperature-controlled pool, staff quarters, and more. The living room, which is only used for chats and without a television or any other kind of entertainment, is the house's most noteworthy feature.

    The use of natural materials, including immaculate stones, unique Italian marbles, raw travertines, and Turkish limestones, is one of the house's most distinctive features.

    The 35-year-old shared a 62-second clip on his social media handle on his new “holiday home” in Awas, which is on the outskirts of Alibaug. It was one of the quite places in the city amid lack of tourism, thus leading to cleaner shores.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Kohli is currently on a break from international cricket after playing a key role in helping India win the T20 World Cup for the second time in history on June 29 in Barbados. He scored a 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa where India scripted a narrow seven-run win.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 1:51 PM IST
