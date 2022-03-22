Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    83 on Netflix, Hotstar: Kapil Dev's first reaction after watching Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's film

    After a long wait, Ranveer Singh's 83 is streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Based on India’s historic World Cup win in 1983, the film was released last year in cinemas. 
     

    After a long wait, Ranveer Singh's 83 is finally available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Based on India's historic World Cup victory in 1983, the film was released in theatres last year on December 24th. 

    However, because of the growing number of Omicron cases in the country, many people chose not to watch the Kabir Khan-directed film. As the film finds its way to streaming platforms, Netflix published a touching video of the then-Indian captain Kapil Dev telling some unknown truths. 

    Kabir Khan made an honest endeavour to make a picture, and he succeeded, since everyone who saw it couldn't stop applauding it. Ranveer Singh played Kapil Dev in the film, and he did an excellent job.

    In an interview with host-actor Gaurav Kapoor, the ace cricketer Kapil Dev revealed that while 83 didn't impact him the first time he saw it, he couldn't stop sobbing the second time and had to leave halfway through the third time the film was shown on-screen.

    Kapil Dev said, " The first time I saw it, I was like okay this is a film. It did not impact me. The second time became very emotional. I couldn’t believe our lives have been transpired so beautifully on screen. I thought Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was the ultimate sports film all these years, but I was so touched with 83. I walked out of the theatre the third time, I was supposed to watch it". 

    Dev even added that he couldn't stop crying while watching 83 the second time and left the film midway for the third time. He also praised Ranveer Singh and his dedication to the film.  

    Kapil Dev added, "I understand their enthusiasm, but they are actors, and they were working so hard that I became concerned. I was with Ranveer in Delhi, where he would spend six to eight hours a day on the field during the summers. I warned him that he was going too far and risking injuring himself. He was, however, overly enthusiastic with the picture ".

    He went on to say, "My daughter stated that the parallels struck her as soon as Ranveer stepped off the bus. A couple of instances even gave me chills since they instantly transported me back to those days ".

