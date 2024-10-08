70th National Film Awards LIVE update: When and where to watch the ceremony

3:08 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 wins four awards
Before entering the Vigyan Bhawan, Ratnam said, "It is a special film as it comes from a huge classic novel, the most loved Tamil novel. I am glad it is recognised, and I am getting an award for it."
2:55 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Best Bengali Film Kaberi Antardhan
Congratulations to the entire team of "Kaberi Antardhan" for winning Best Bengali Film at the 70th National Film Awards!
2:53 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Check out Vigyan Bhawan ahead of the ceremony
The stage is ready for the 70th National Film Awards! Get a glimpse of the magic behind the 70th National Film Awards!



2:41 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Pavan Malhotra win Best Supporting Actor for Fouja
Pavan Malhotra won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Fouja, his second National Film Award triumph.
Actor Pavan Malhotra opens up to Doordarshan about his 70th National Film Awards win & nostalgic memories of working with DD!
2:39 PM IST
National Awards 2024: AR Rahman awarded the Best Music Director for Ponniyin Selvan 1
AR Rahman won Best Music Director at the 70th National Film Awards for his efforts in Ponniyin Selvan 1.
A. R. Rahman will be conferred with the 'Best Music Direction (Background Music)' award at the 70th National Film Awards for Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (Tamil). His melodies bring stories to life and touch hearts everywhere.

2:13 PM IST
National Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee expresses joy as 'Gulmohar' gets special mention
Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar received the Best Hindi Film award. The film also got Special Mention and Best Screenplay. The actor recently expressed his joy at getting the award.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shares his delight on winning Special Mention for Gulmohar at the 70th National Film Awards. Watch him reveal what makes this win extra special!
2:03 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Arijit Singh to receive Best Singer (Male) award
Arijit Singh will attend the 70th National Film Awards event to win the Best Male Singer award. He received the prize for Brahmastra's Kesariya.
Arijit Singh will be conferred with the 'Best Playback Singer (Male)' award at the 70th National Film Awards for the song Kesariya. Celebrating his unmatched voice and musical magic that continue to resonate with millions.

1:55 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: ChoreographerJani Master's award suspended
Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, often known as Jani Master, had his National Film Award withdrawn following a sexual harassment allegation made against him by his assistant. Jani Master was arrested earlier this month in Goa on allegations related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
1:52 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Where to watch the 70th National Film Awards?
The 70th National Film Awards will be streamed live on YouTube.
1:51 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen spotted at the ceremony
Thiruchitrambalam actress Nithya Menen landed in Delhi for the awards show.
Nithya Menen has won the Best Actress Award for her iconic role in the Film 'Thiruchitrambalam' at the 70th National Film Awards.
1:46 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Sooraj Barjatya bags Best Director for Uunchai
Sooraj Barjatya has been awarded the Best Director at the 70th National Film Awards for Uunchai.
1:44 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh share the Best Actress award
Nithya Menen shared the best actress honour for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express.
1:40 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Vishal Bhardwaj wins Best Music Direction award
Vishal Bhardwaj will attend the 70th National Film Awards on Tuesday to accept the Best Music Direction award in the Non-Feature Film category for Fursat.
Vishal Bhardwaj will be conferred with the 'Best Music Direction' award in Non-Feature Film Category for 'Fursat' (Hindi) at the 70th National Film Awards.
1:33 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara
With Kantara, Rishab Shetty genuinely won over everyone. For his performance, he was given the Best Actor award.
1:31 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Best Feature Film goes to Kantara
Kannada blockbuster Kantara was awarded the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Speaking about the same, Rishab said, “I never even dreamed that Kantara would release in multiple languages and achieve such a Pan-Indian presence, reaching audiences worldwide.”
In an exclusive talk with Doordarshan, Rishab Shetty expressed his happiness after winning the 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' award at the 70th National Film Awards for his powerful performance in "Kantara."
1:29 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: Best Film goes to Aattam
Aattam won Best Film at this year's National Film Awards. Anand Ekarshi directs Aattam, which stars Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, among others.
1:26 PM IST
National Film Awards 2024: The awards will be conferred by President Droupdi Murmu
The 70th National Awards winners will be presented with their awards by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan. Rishab Shetty took home the Best Actor trophy this year. Meanwhile, Manasi Parekh and Nithya Menen both received Best Actress Awards.
The following films have also won awards at the 70th National Film Awards: Kantara (Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment), KGF: Chapter 2 (Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai), Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor for Fouja), and Aattam (Best Feature Film).
1:23 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mithun Chakraborty will be awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, went to X last month to convey the news.
Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 30, 2024


