70th National Film Awards LIVE update: When and where to watch the ceremony

The 70th National Awards winners will be presented with their awards by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan. Rishab Shetty took home the Best Actor trophy this year. Meanwhile, Manasi Parekh and Nithya Menen both received Best Actress Awards.

The following films have also won awards at the 70th National Film Awards: Kantara (Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment), KGF: Chapter 2 (Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai), Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor for Fouja), and Aattam (Best Feature Film).