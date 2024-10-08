Asianet Newsable

70th National Film Awards LIVE update: When and where to watch the ceremony

Oct 8, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

70th National Film Awards 2024 Live Updates: Rishab Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty, Nithya Menen and more (Complete winner list) RBA

70th National Film Awards 2024: The National Film Awards will take place on October 8 in New Delhi at 3pm. The awardees will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

3:08 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 wins four awards

Before entering the Vigyan Bhawan, Ratnam said, "It is a special film as it comes from a huge classic novel, the most loved Tamil novel. I am glad it is recognised, and I am getting an award for it."

2:55 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Best Bengali Film Kaberi Antardhan

2:53 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Check out Vigyan Bhawan ahead of the ceremony

The stage is ready for the 70th National Film Awards! Tune in at 2:30 p.m. on DD National to see the celebration of cinematic brilliance. Get a glimpse of the magic behind the 70th National Film Awards!

2:41 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Pavan Malhotra win Best Supporting Actor for Fouja

Pavan Malhotra won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Fouja, his second National Film Award triumph.

2:39 PM IST

National Awards 2024: AR Rahman awarded the Best Music Director for Ponniyin Selvan 1

AR Rahman won Best Music Director at the 70th National Film Awards for his efforts in Ponniyin Selvan 1.

2:13 PM IST

National Awards 2024: Manoj Bajpayee expresses joy as 'Gulmohar' gets special mention

Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar received the Best Hindi Film award. The film also got Special Mention and Best Screenplay. The actor recently expressed his joy at getting the award.

 

2:03 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Arijit Singh to receive Best Singer (Male) award

Arijit Singh will attend the 70th National Film Awards event to win the Best Male Singer award. He received the prize for Brahmastra's Kesariya.

 

1:55 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: ChoreographerJani Master's award suspended

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, often known as Jani Master, had his National Film Award withdrawn following a sexual harassment allegation made against him by his assistant. Jani Master was arrested earlier this month in Goa on allegations related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.


 

1:52 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Where to watch the 70th National Film Awards?

The 70th National Film Awards will be streamed live on YouTube.

1:51 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen spotted at the ceremony

Thiruchitrambalam actress Nithya Menen landed in Delhi for the awards show. 

 

1:46 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Sooraj Barjatya bags Best Director for Uunchai

Sooraj Barjatya has been awarded the Best Director at the 70th National Film Awards for Uunchai.

1:44 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh share the Best Actress award

Nithya Menen shared the best actress honour for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. 

 

1:40 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Vishal Bhardwaj wins Best Music Direction award

Vishal Bhardwaj will attend the 70th National Film Awards on Tuesday to accept the Best Music Direction award in the Non-Feature Film category for Fursat.

1:33 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara

With Kantara, Rishab Shetty genuinely won over everyone. For his performance, he was given the Best Actor award.

1:31 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Best Feature Film goes to Kantara

Kannada blockbuster Kantara was awarded the Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Speaking about the same, Rishab said, “I never even dreamed that Kantara would release in multiple languages and achieve such a Pan-Indian presence, reaching audiences worldwide.”

1:29 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: Best Film goes to Aattam

Aattam won Best Film at this year's National Film Awards. Anand Ekarshi directs Aattam, which stars Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, and Kalabhavan Shajohn, among others.


 

1:26 PM IST

National Film Awards 2024: The awards will be conferred by President Droupdi Murmu

The 70th National Awards winners will be presented with their awards by the Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan. Rishab Shetty took home the Best Actor trophy this year. Meanwhile, Manasi Parekh and Nithya Menen both received Best Actress Awards. 

The following films have also won awards at the 70th National Film Awards: Kantara (Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment), KGF: Chapter 2 (Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai), Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor for Fouja), and Aattam (Best Feature Film).

1:23 PM IST

Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mithun Chakraborty will be awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, went to X last month to convey the news.

