69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon talks about 'feeling elated' for winning Best Actress award

Kriti Sanon is excited and happy as she will receive her first national award for her performance in Mimi. She looked stunning and radiant in a white coloured saree as she arrived for the ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, the actress was interacting with the media. During that time, she revealed Mimi was undoubtedly and indeed a special type of film in her bollywood career as an actor. The award recipients were announced officially on August 24.

Speaking on the same to the national channel, Kriti said, "Firstly, it has not been so quick. The journey has taken me almost nine years today to get this prestigious award. Of course, winning a national award within a decade is big. I am very blessed and fortunate that I got an opportunity like Mimi. Kabhi, kabhi, itni intensity wali filmein, itna layered character milta nai hai itna easily. I am blessed and fortunate that my producer and director felt I could do it. And feeling elated today."

She added, "I knew it would be a special film, as you know everything about it. I was very passionate about it about this one. You know that in your heart, you feel it is right. This one really felt that. And as we were filming it, every scene we were doing just felt like, no matter what happens to the film, what the result is, this is going to be a special one, as a film in my life. Actually while we were filiming Mimi, my director Laxman Utekar sais mimi dekhna iske liye aapko national award milega. I am getting goosebumps every time I say this. The national award is the dream of any actor. Aap sochte hai aapko national award se sahray jayega. That time, I used to say that awards toh mujhe koi bhi nai mila hai, aap national award ki baat kar rahe ho. That was his belief. Even my producer Dinesh Vijan, I feel like they always really really believed me."

