Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon talks about 'feeling elated' for winning Best Actress award

    Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film portrayed Kriti as a surrogate mother facing a dilemma when the adoptive family declines to accept the baby. At the 69th National Film Awards 2023, Kriti Sanon opens up on being elated for winning the Best Actress award for Mimi.

    69th National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon talks about 'feeling elated' for winning Best Actress award vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon is excited and happy as she will receive her first national award for her performance in Mimi. She looked stunning and radiant in a white coloured saree as she arrived for the ceremony. Ahead of the ceremony, the actress was interacting with the media. During that time, she revealed Mimi was undoubtedly and indeed a special type of film in her bollywood career as an actor. The award recipients were announced officially on August 24.

    ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    Speaking on the same to the national channel, Kriti said, "Firstly, it has not been so quick. The journey has taken me almost nine years today to get this prestigious award. Of course, winning a national award within a decade is big. I am very blessed and fortunate that I got an opportunity like Mimi. Kabhi, kabhi, itni intensity wali filmein, itna layered character milta nai hai itna easily. I am blessed and fortunate that my producer and director felt I could do it. And feeling elated today."

    She added, "I knew it would be a special film, as you know everything about it. I was very passionate about it about this one. You know that in your heart, you feel it is right. This one really felt that. And as we were filming it, every scene we were doing just felt like, no matter what happens to the film, what the result is, this is going to be a special one, as a film in my life. Actually while we were filiming Mimi, my director Laxman Utekar sais mimi dekhna iske liye aapko national award milega. I am getting goosebumps every time I say this. The national award is the dream of any actor. Aap sochte hai aapko national award se sahray jayega. That time, I used to say that awards toh mujhe koi bhi nai mila hai, aap national award ki baat kar rahe ho. That was his belief. Even my producer Dinesh Vijan, I feel like they always really really believed me."

    ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Garudan Trailer OUT: Suresh Gopi's thriller movie to release in November rkn

    Garudan Trailer OUT: Suresh Gopi's thriller movie to release in November

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards' ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Mannara Chopra's tearful moment exposes Vicky Jain's alleged 'Double Standards'

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH vma

    69th National Film Awards: Ranbir Kapoor feels 'uneasy'? Actor goes away from wife Alia Bhatt - WATCH

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here RKK

    69th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins 5 awards, list here

    Same Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others react to Supreme Court's decision; READ

    Recent Stories

    Garudan Trailer OUT: Suresh Gopi's thriller movie to release in November rkn

    Garudan Trailer OUT: Suresh Gopi's thriller movie to release in November

    Karnataka's 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity vkp

    Karnataka’s 50th-anniversary emblem celebrates Kannada language's essence and inclusivity

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Bengaluru: 25 detained for pro-Palestine protest at MG Road

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more anr

    Dubai Global Village to reopen on October 18; Check ticket price, new events and more

    Garba tonight From attire to accessories 7 ways to ace your look gcw eai

    Garba tonight? From attire to accessories, 7 ways to ace your look

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon