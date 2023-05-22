Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture with hearty note

    Sushmita Sen created history 29 years ago when she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen has shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself along with an emotional message on the anniversary of the significant win. (Anushri Bokade)
     

    29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture on social media ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    Celebrating the 29th of her winning the title of the Miss Universe Crown, actress Sushmita Sen shared a throwback picture on her official Instagram handle and penned a hearty note for the same. Check out the post here:

    ALSO READ: Rihanna looks ravishing as she flaunts her baby bump in these photos (PICTURES)

    She described the image in detail and mentioned that the photographer was the late Prabuddha Dasgupta. "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta," she said in the caption. You realise you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot, he added as he skilfully captured an 18-year-old me with a smile in the candidness of this photograph. It's actually INDIA's first-ever Miss Universe, I proclaimed with pride.

    Sushmita Sen commented, "The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later," when reflecting on the experience. I am really proud to commemorate and remember this day because it was the first time INDIA ever won Miss Universe on May 21, 1994 in Manila, Philippines (Mahal Kita). Thank you all for the love, goodness, and the most beautiful messages," Sushmita Sen said to her followers...loved for all time. I adore you everyone. #duggadugga. 

     

    Sushmita Sen recently discussed her winning moment and how the first runner-up's response to the moment of triumph taught her the value of grace in a conversation with former actress and acclaimed novelist Twinkle Khanna. She went on to say that the victory was a "big shock" because it would go down in history for her native nation if she were to win Miss Universe. Don't anticipate much was one of the lessons I took away with me when I left this place, so that victory was unique in its own right, she added.

    Work Front: Sushmita will be next seen in Aarya 3 and Taali.

    ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away ADC

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer ADC

    Vignesh Shivan meets 'friendly neighbourhood Spiderman' Tobey Maguire at Cannes event, fans cheer

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29 vma

    Who was Suchandra Dasgupta? Bengali actress passes away in road accident at 29

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos ADC

    Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby girl just found a new paw-friend, see photos

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression' vma

    Deepika Padukone breaks down her thoughts on Dwayne Johnson suffering from 'depression'

    Recent Stories

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages AJR

    Bribery case: Former NCB chief Sameer Wankhede claims of getting death threats, obscene messages

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away ADC

    Veteran South-Indian actor Sarath Babu passes away

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Take care of these things

    Want to increase your car's mileage? Here are some tips for you

    Jaswant Singh Birdi becomes 1st Indian origin turban wearing Lord Mayor of UK Coventry gcw

    Jaswant Singh Birdi becomes 1st Indian-origin turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

    CM Shri Chouhans announcement implemented

    CM Shri Chouhans announcement implemented

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon