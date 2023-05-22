29 years of Miss Universe win: Sushmita Sen shares throwback picture with hearty note

Sushmita Sen created history 29 years ago when she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title. Sushmita Sen has shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself along with an emotional message on the anniversary of the significant win. (Anushri Bokade)

Celebrating the 29th of her winning the title of the Miss Universe Crown, actress Sushmita Sen shared a throwback picture on her official Instagram handle and penned a hearty note for the same. Check out the post here:

She described the image in detail and mentioned that the photographer was the late Prabuddha Dasgupta. "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta," she said in the caption. You realise you're the first Miss Universe I've ever shot, he added as he skilfully captured an 18-year-old me with a smile in the candidness of this photograph. It's actually INDIA's first-ever Miss Universe, I proclaimed with pride.

Sushmita Sen commented, "The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later," when reflecting on the experience. I am really proud to commemorate and remember this day because it was the first time INDIA ever won Miss Universe on May 21, 1994 in Manila, Philippines (Mahal Kita). Thank you all for the love, goodness, and the most beautiful messages," Sushmita Sen said to her followers...loved for all time. I adore you everyone. #duggadugga.

Sushmita Sen recently discussed her winning moment and how the first runner-up's response to the moment of triumph taught her the value of grace in a conversation with former actress and acclaimed novelist Twinkle Khanna. She went on to say that the victory was a "big shock" because it would go down in history for her native nation if she were to win Miss Universe. Don't anticipate much was one of the lessons I took away with me when I left this place, so that victory was unique in its own right, she added.

Work Front: Sushmita will be next seen in Aarya 3 and Taali.

