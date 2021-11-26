26/11 Mumbai Attack: Akshay Kumar to Swastika Mukherjee; celebs pay emotional tribute to the heroes

Paying tributes to the victims and martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, many Bollywood celebs tweeted, 'Remembering all those who lost their lives.'

Many celebs like Swastika Mukherjee, Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey and others on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the massacre. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai. Later that started with the opened fire, shooting 166 people, including 18 security staff, and injuring many others during a 60-hour attack in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, 'Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones.' “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," Akshay tweeted.

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack." Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives."

Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee took to her Twitter handle and write, “26/11 is not a day we would want to remember. But we must... #MumbaiTerrorAttacks."

In these attacks, nine terrorists were killed, and the last survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was condemned to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks left a scar on India, which still feels fresh, even after 13 years have been passed. The memories of those who lost their lives in the attack, the spirit showed by the men in uniform, and the city Mumbai's heart can never fade away.