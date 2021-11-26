  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    26/11 Mumbai Attack: Akshay Kumar to Swastika Mukherjee; celebs pay emotional tribute to the heroes

    Paying tributes to the victims and martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, many Bollywood celebs tweeted, 'Remembering all those who lost their lives.'

    26 11 Mumbai Attack: Akshay Kumar to Swastika Mukherjee; celebs pay emotional tribute to the heroes RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 26, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Many celebs like Swastika Mukherjee, Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey and others on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the massacre. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai. Later that started with the opened fire, shooting 166 people, including 18 security staff, and injuring many others during a 60-hour attack in Mumbai.

    Akshay Kumar tweeted, 'Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones.' “It’s been 13 years since the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city," Akshay tweeted. 

    Also Read: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Never forgive. Never forget. #MumbaiTerrorAttack." Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Heartfelt tributes to all the innocent civilians whom we lost in the barbaric 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and to all our real HEROES who sacrificed their lives."

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee took to her Twitter handle and write, “26/11 is not a day we would want to remember. But we must... #MumbaiTerrorAttacks."

    In these attacks, nine terrorists were killed, and the last survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was condemned to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

    The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks left a scar on India, which still feels fresh, even after 13 years have been passed. The memories of those who lost their lives in the attack, the spirit showed by the men in uniform, and the city Mumbai's heart can never fade away.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here RCB

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's cute lil family; actress spreads love, wishes Thanksgiving to fans RCB

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's cute lil family; actress spreads love, wishes Thanksgiving to fans

    International pop singer Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid 19; read details RCB

    International pop singer Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid 19; read details

    Raj Kundra anticipatory bail rejected by the Bombay High Court in the porn film case drb

    Porn film case: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets no relief from court

    Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' first look a copy of 2018 film? Deets inside drb

    Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' first look a copy of 2018 film? Deets inside

    Recent Stories

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi-dnm

    Constitution Day: Our Constitution binds our diverse country, says PM Modi

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here RCB

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases with 10,549 new infections

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson remains in Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals to retain 4 players-ayh

    IPL 2022: Sanju Samson remains in Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals to retain 4 players

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President's address-dnm

    Constitution Day: Congress, TMC, AAP and DMK among Opposition to boycott President’s address

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), Kerala Blasters (KBFC) share points in goalless draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    Video Icon
    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon