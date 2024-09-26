22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati

Chander Prakash has won Rs 1 crore and a car. However, he couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question.

Season 16 of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) got its first crorepati. 22-year-old Chander Prakash is a UPSC aspirant and hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Sony Entertainment Television took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing recordings of KBC presenter Amitabh Bachchan praising Chander.

What did the winner receive?

Chander Prakash has won Rs 1 crore and a car. However, he couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question.

The 1 crore question

Question: Which country's largest city is not its capital, but rather a port with the Arabic term 'abode of peace'?

The options were Somalia, Oman, Tanzania, and Brunei.

After taking the 'Double Dip' lifeline, Chander answered Tanzania, which was correct.

Chander revealed on the show that he had faced numerous health challenges throughout his life. His gut was blocked at birth. He has endured seven surgeries thus far. However, he continues to have intestinal troubles and has been advised by physicians to undergo his eighth surgery.

About KBC

KBC 16 began airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on the channel every weekday at 9 p.m. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its first season in 2000, except the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

