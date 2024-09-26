Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati

    Chander Prakash has won Rs 1 crore and a car. However, he couldn't answer the Rs 7 crore question.

    22-year-old Chander Prakash becomes Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show KBC 16's first Crorepati RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Season 16 of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) got its first crorepati. 22-year-old Chander Prakash is a UPSC aspirant and hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Sony Entertainment Television took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing recordings of KBC presenter Amitabh Bachchan praising Chander. 

    The video

    What did the winner receive?

    The 1 crore question

    Question: Which country's largest city is not its capital, but rather a port with the Arabic term 'abode of peace'? 

    The options were Somalia, Oman, Tanzania, and Brunei. 

    After taking the 'Double Dip' lifeline, Chander answered Tanzania, which was correct.

    Chander revealed on the show that he had faced numerous health challenges throughout his life. His gut was blocked at birth. He has endured seven surgeries thus far. However, he continues to have intestinal troubles and has been advised by physicians to undergo his eighth surgery.

    About KBC

    KBC 16 began airing on Sony Entertainment Television on August 12. It premieres on the channel every weekday at 9 p.m. Amitabh has hosted KBC since its first season in 2000, except the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

