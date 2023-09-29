Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We had no option; we paid'... Mark Antony starrer Vishal makes shocking claims over CFBC

    The recently released Tamil film "Mark Antony," starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, has been generating significant buzz and attention following its release. The film was released in theatres globally on September 15.

    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    The recently released Tamil film "Mark Antony," starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, has been generating significant buzz and attention following its release. Both audiences and critics have showered the film with praise, contributing to its ongoing success at the box office. The film's positive reception has propelled it to continue its successful run in theaters.

    However, the "Mark Antony" starrer has stirred controversy by posting a video on his Twitter account. In the video, Vishal made serious allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding the Hindi release of his film. He claimed that he had to pay a substantial sum of Rs 6.5 lakh to obtain a certificate for the Hindi version of his movie.

     

    The video began with Vishal emphasising that it was not a promotional video but rather a discussion about his recent theatrical release, "Mark Antony." During his address, he mentioned key political figures like Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He explained that his team had applied for a certification online but encountered a last-minute issue that required their physical presence at the CBFC office.

    Vishal's allegations did not stop there. He went on to accuse the filmmakers of being coerced into paying Rs 3 lakh for the screening to occur at the CBFC and an additional Rs 3.5 lakh to obtain the necessary certificate. He also mentioned a specific woman who handled the transaction, suggesting that such payments were customary. According to Vishal, others had paid Rs 4 lakh when submitting their films for certification and would be released in Telugu (dubbing) on the same day.

    The film was released in theatres globally on September 15. The leading actors play both father and son in the film. The theatrical trailer for the film generated enough hype ahead of its release. Adhik Ravichandran's comic action drama, co-written and directed by him, would be released in Telugu (dubbing) on the same day.

    The highly anticipated Tamil movie 'Mark Antony' has already sold its digital rights to Zee5 for a substantial amount, around 30–40 crores INR. It's expected to be available on OTT platforms after five weeks of its theatrical release.

    The movie's story is a unique blend of different genres. It starts as a time-travel, sci-fi, and fantasy film, then transitions into a gangster drama, and later becomes a revenge thriller.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
