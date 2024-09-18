[WATCH] Janhvi Kapoor's perfect Tamil touches hearts: Fans reflect on Sridevi's lasting influence

Janhvi is set to make a splash with the film Devara: Part 1, along with Jr NTR. The film will be released on September 27 and fans are super excited as Saif Ali Khan is also playing a special role in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor recently impressed her fans with her fluency and proper command of Tamil language. Several videos of the actress speaking Tamil at a promotion event in Chennai for her upcoming film Devara: Part 1 are going viral on social media.

According to Times Now News, at the event, Janhvi Kapoor shared that Chennai is special to her as her mother-late actor Sridevi had special memories of the city and the state. As per the report, the 27-year-old actress said, "I hope you will give me the same love you gave to my mother. Your love is the reason why we are here today, and I am forever grateful to you all."

Janhvi also stated that she aspires to be as hardworking as her mother and to capture the audience's hearts in the same way as Sridevi. She also expressed her desire to be a part of a Tamil film soon.

Several fans online are pleasantly surprised to see Janhvi being so fluent in Tamil language. Trade analyst and film industry enthusiast, Ramesh Bala posted a video of Janhvi speaking Tamil on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "#JanhviKapoor 's mother Late #SriDevi garu always insisted her Children to speak in Tamil in their Mumbai home and whenever they came to their Chennai home during summer vacation.. Hence #Janhvi has a good command over Tamil.."

One user said, "I was very surprised to see her speaking Tamil very fluently." A tweet read, "Who knew she spoke Tamil so well? Wah, makes you realise her mother Sridevi's influence on her."

