'Tight slap on their faces': Actor Meera Chopra defends the 'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra

    While Priyanka Chopra's revelation of the real reason for leaving Bollywood has shaken the Indian film fraternity, Actor Meera Chopra has openly defended the global icon on Twitter. This is what she said.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra entered Hollywood after appearing in the 2015 cult television series Quantico. Long before that, PC appeared in a few music videos while attempting to break into the world of international music. With songs like "In My City" and "Exotic," PC tried to show off her singing skills and ultimately turned her attention to her acting career in the West.

    Speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, the Citadel actor shared that she got cornered in Bollywood. She faced opposition as people were not casting her in the movies and she also had some beef with people in the industry. At that time, her manager Anjula Acharia came to her rescue. Acharia saw her in a music video and called her to ask if she would be interested in building a career in music in the US.

    ALSO READ: Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    After Kangana blasted Karan Johar, renowned South industry star Meera Chopra best known for movies like Section 375, 1920 London, Bangaram, and Greeku Veerudu, has supported the 'Bajirao Mastani' fame global icon and her cousin, Priyanka Chopra in her tweet and lauded her for becoming a globally versatile Hollywood icon.

    Taking to her official Twitter handle, Meera Chopra said, "No matter how big or successful an outsider becomes, but in the end, they will still be outsider. Cutting them, smothering them will never stop if you dont follow the rule book. But what 
    @priyankachopra achieved is a tight slap on their faces!!."

    Besides, the reigning nuanced actress in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, has once again slammed the 'nepo mafia' gang in Bollywood for making it miserable for outsiders in the industry. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she wrote two tweets. In the first one, she adds, "Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applauded their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed."

    In the second one, Kangana shared, "To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation (jealousy). They GANG UP, bully and harass even kill those they see as gifted. Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film."

    ALSO READ: 'Obnoxious, jealous, mean...' Kangana Ranaut blasts Karan Johar

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
