'One Nation': Vivek Agnihotri, Priyadarshan among top directors collaborating to narrate 100 years of RSS

The 'One Nation' teaser poster was unveiled on Wednesday which will narrate the story of Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh (RSS) to mark the 100 years of the organisation in 2025. Priyadarshan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will helm the series.

Six National Award-winning filmmakers will collaborate to direct a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) series. It has been titled One Nation or Ek Rashtra. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the teaser poster along with an announcement about the next series. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will celebrate its centenary in 2025, and the series is anticipated to either premiere in time for the significant year or before it.

The 'One Nation' teaser poster was unveiled the other day.

One Nation's poster featured a man with his back to the camera, wearing khaki shorts and a shirt, the typical attire of RSS members. Priyadarshan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will all serve as co-directors of the series.

It is said that the star selection of the series is to be done. At the same time, it is reported that the leading stars of Bollywood and the regional film industry will play roles in the One Nation series. Earlier it was reported that Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of films like Baahubali and RRR and father of famous director SS Rajamouli, is preparing a script for a film about RSS. But after that, no updates were released.

When Vivek Agnihotri first announced the RSS-based project back in January 2023, he referred to it in a post as "untold tales of India's unsung heroes who dedicated their lives for 100 years to keep India as One Nation." He claimed that Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Hitesh Thakkar would produce the show.

