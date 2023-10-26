Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'One Nation': Vivek Agnihotri, Priyadarshan among top directors collaborating to narrate 100 years of RSS

    The 'One Nation' teaser poster was unveiled on Wednesday which will narrate the story of Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh (RSS) to mark the 100 years of the organisation in 2025. Priyadarshan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will helm the series.

    'One Nation': Vivek Agnihotri, Priyadarshan among top directors collaborating to narrate 100 years of RSS anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Six National Award-winning filmmakers will collaborate to direct a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) series. It has been titled One Nation or Ek Rashtra. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the teaser poster along with an announcement about the next series. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will celebrate its centenary in 2025, and the series is anticipated to either premiere in time for the significant year or before it.

    The 'One Nation' teaser poster was unveiled the other day.

    One Nation's poster featured a man with his back to the camera, wearing khaki shorts and a shirt, the typical attire of RSS members. Priyadarshan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr. Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, and Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will all serve as co-directors of the series.

    It is said that the star selection of the series is to be done. At the same time, it is reported that the leading stars of Bollywood and the regional film industry will play roles in the One Nation series. Earlier it was reported that Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of films like Baahubali and RRR and father of famous director SS Rajamouli, is preparing a script for a film about RSS. But after that, no updates were released.

    When Vivek Agnihotri first announced the RSS-based project back in January 2023, he referred to it in a post as "untold tales of India's unsung heroes who dedicated their lives for 100 years to keep India as One Nation." He claimed that Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Hitesh Thakkar would produce the show.  
     

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Animal song 'Satranga' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor shines as Rashmika Mandanna's 'Moon' on Karwa Chauth - Watch

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know ATG

    Prakash Jha to bring Lalu Prasad Yadav's life to the silver screen? Here's what we know

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif vma

    Tiger 3: Stuntwoman Michelle Lee talks about iconic 'towel fight' scene with Katrina Kaif

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Daniel Sams: Top 5 performances by the Australian star osf

    Happy Birthday Daniel Sams: Top 5 performances by the Australian star

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon