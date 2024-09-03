Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Now say she’s faking’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot

    Now that Deepika and Ranveer have posted pictures of their beautiful maternity shoot flaunting her adorable baby bump, several fans are now slamming the haters who were initially trolling the couple for faking the pregnancy.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Usually, celebrities keep their personal lives private and away from the cameras and the public eye. An example of this is when fans were shocked that Anushka Sharma was pregnant with her second child until February this year when Anushka and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their son Akaay. Some celebrities also like to share their good news with their fans and involve them in their happiness. 

    Ranveer and Deepika Padukone revealed on social media in February that their due date is in September. The actress also made several public appearances flaunting her baby bump. However, still, several trolls and users online were calling it fake and trolling her for faking her pregnancy. 

     

     

    Now that Deepika and Ranveer have posted pictures of their beautiful maternity shoot flaunting her adorable baby bump, several fans are now slamming the haters who were initially trolling the couple for faking the pregnancy. The pictures looked amazing where Deepika can be seen rocking a sheer black dress flaunting her bare baby bump. 

    Their touching smiles and love are evident in the photos. Several celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and others congratulated the couple on embarking on the new chapter of their lives. Many fans also commented on the post slamming the trollers. One user wrote, "Thank you for uploading this and shutting all the shitty mouths that went on and on about you faking your pregnancy the entire time …I am sure you didn’t let it affect you but I am happy you did this shoot.
    To all those who loves to gossip, judge and have unsolicited opinions about other people’s lives."

    Another user wrote, "2min silence for fake pregnancy calling people."

    One person commented, "That's Deepika, shutting up the mouths of the haters who say it was a lie. We love you Deepika and Ranveer."

    Another person commented, "This was much needed for the people who were spreading negativity saying Deepika is faking her pregnancy, she doesn't look like pregnant women, it's pakka surrogacy and she is covering up bla bla. Love you Deeps" 

    Latest Videos
