'Lal Salaam': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recalls 'shocking mishap' that occurred during shoot, Read on

In an interview, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth discussed the challenges she faced while shooting her film 'Lal Salaam' and called it a mixture of disbelief and frustration.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's recent film 'Lal Salaam' hit the theatres last month and the sports drama film received mixed responses. Post the film's release, Aishwaryaa opened up about the challenges faced during its making. In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Aishwaryaa revealed a shocking mishap that occurred during the shooting of 'Lal Salaam,' casting a shadow over the production.

Aishwaryaa recalls incident

Aishwaryaa recounted the incident with a mixture of disbelief and frustration, attributing the loss to what she described as a collective failure in responsibility. The mashup unfolded during the filming of a crucial cricket match scene, meticulously planned with a ten-camera setup to capture the essence of a real match. However, to the team's dismay, none of the twenty cameras recorded the pivotal moments, leaving them at a loss.

The loss of footage plunged the cast and crew into turmoil, with Aishwaryaa detailing the ensuing chaos as they grappled with the repercussions. Despite the willingness of lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth to reshoot the sequence, logistical challenges and the reluctance of the team led to the decision to salvage the surviving footage through extensive editing.

'Lal Salaam'

'Lal Salaam' revolves around the intertwined lives of two promising cricketers whose friendship catalyzes transformative experiences. Alongside Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in pivotal roles, the film features an ensemble cast, including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah.

The inclusion of Rajinikanth in a surprise cameo added intrigue to the film, complementing the technical prowess of composer A.R. Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, 'Lal Salaam' faced hurdles behind the scenes but ultimately hit theaters on February 9, 2024.