'Kalki 2898 AD' REVIEW: Prabhas-starrer is a visual splendor, fails to keep consistent pace throughout runtime

The highly anticipated release of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani's film "Kalki 2898 AD" was finally released in theatres on June 26, 2024. This review delves into the components that comprise this distinct cinematic experience, assessing the performances, storyline, and overall execution.

Plot

Following the Kurukshetra conflict, Lord Krishna curses Ashwatthama with living till the final incarnation, Kalki, enduring agony and tribulation. Fast forward six thousand years, when Supreme Askin (Kamal Haasan) rules over a complex that provides royal amenities while also enslaving the populace. The protagonist, Bhairava (Prabhas), aspires to earn enough units (the film's currency) to enjoy life in the complex, in contrast to the terrible conditions of the Kashi region.

Bhairava, who lives with Peddayana (Brahmanandam), becomes involved in Supreme Askin's "Project K," a diabolical endeavor to obtain a pregnancy serum. Sumathi (Deepika Padukone) becomes the first woman to carry a pregnancy beyond 150 days, making her critical to the mission. However, she flees with the help of rebels, sparking a furious chase commanded by Ashwatthama. Bhairava, motivated by the prospect of five million units, joins the chase, resulting in dramatic confrontations and revelations regarding their identities and the true nature of the serum.

Analysis

Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD" creates a visually gorgeous environment by combining parts of the Mahabharata with a future storyline. The film's visual effects are amazing and comparable to Hollywood standards, and Ashwin's world-building ingenuity is admirable. However, the film fails to keep a consistent pace and engage the audience throughout its runtime.

The opening portions describing the Kurukshetra fight are riveting, but the video slows significantly as it progresses into the complex. The humorous interactions between Bhairava and Bujji are underwhelming, and Prabhas' character lacks depth and intensity throughout the first act. Despite these flaws, the film develops speed after the intermission, particularly with the introduction of Deepika Padukone's character and the subsequent struggle between Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama and Prabhas' Bhairava.

The second half's action sequences and finale enhance the film, adding much-needed intensity and resolution. However, the narrative is stretched, with several subplots and characters underutilized or lacking coherence, resulting in a confusing experience.

Performances

Prabhas gives a mixed performance as Bhairava, showing some humorous moments but falling short in more serious situations. Amitabh Bachchan excels as Ashwatthama, lending gravitas and fire to the part. Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Sumathi is emotionally riveting, while Shobhana shines as a rebel commander.

The supporting cast, which includes Kamal Haasan, Rajendra Prasad, and Brahmanandam, makes valuable contributions, yet other characters, such as Disha Patani's, feel underdeveloped. Vijay Devarakonda's performance shines out as a standout, offering great support for the primary story.

Technical Aspects

Technically, "Kalki 2898 AD" shines with high-quality production values. Djordje Stojiljkovic's cinematography and visual effects are standouts. Santhosh Narayanan's music compliments the picture effectively, with the BGM especially adding to the climax. However, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing should have been tighter, particularly in the early half.

Conclusion

"Kalki 2898 AD" is a visually spectacular film with a novel plot that combines mythological motifs with a future setting. While it has stunning technical feats and strong performances, the film's pacing flaws and incoherent narrative keep it from reaching the same heights as "Baahubali." The climax provides a satisfying resolution, but the film falls short of being spectacular.

Rating: 3/5

By: Raju Aythagoni - Telugu movie critic

