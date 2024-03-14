'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan drops major update, says 'Last push to secure..'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a significant update regarding the upcoming film 'Kalki 2989 AD,' featuring Prabhas in the lead role. With the movie nearing its release date, Bachchan took to his blog to share insights into the current status of the project. As the scheduled release date of May 9th approaches, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that the production of 'Kalki 2989 AD' is in its final stages. The team is working diligently to ensure timely completion, with Amitabh Bachchan himself dedicating late-night hours to contribute to the project's progress.

Amitabh Bachchan's shares update

"Late hours again, but late from work last night as we inch closer to completing 'Kalki,' scheduled for release on May 9th. Final efforts are underway to ensure everything is in place, promising an immersive experience for the audience," Amitabh Bachchan stated on his blog.

Also read: Ed Sheeran calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' one of his favourite films, terms it 'incredible'

'Kalki 2989 AD'

'Kalki 2989 AD' has garnered significant anticipation from fans, particularly for Prabhas' role, promising a fusion of the Mahabharat epic with futuristic time-travel elements. The film, set to hit theaters on May 8th, aims to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. Renowned music director Santhosh Narayanan is handling the film's music, while producer C. Ashwani Dutt, associated with the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, oversees the high-budget production.

Director Nag Ashwin recently shared insights into the film's narrative at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He disclosed that the storyline spans diverse timelines, ranging from the Mahabharat era to the year 2898 AD. Ashwin emphasized the team's endeavor to create immersive worlds while maintaining an authentic Indian essence, setting the film apart from conventional futuristic portrayals. 'Kalki 2989 AD' boasts a stellar cast, with Prabhas leading the ensemble. Additionally, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are poised to portray significant characters in the film.