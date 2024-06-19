'Hamare Baarah' gets a release date! Bombay High court asks to delete some scenes, film to release on June 21

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court announced that the 'Hamare Baarah' unpleasant trailer was to be withdrawn and all offensive scenes from the film had been eliminated.

The Bombay High Court has approved the release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah'. According to Live Law, the court approved the film's release date of June 21 after the producers agreed to remove 'objectionable' scenes. A division bench comprising Justice BP Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla issued the ruling a day after stating that the film does not offend the Muslim community and is instead intended to uplift women.

On Tuesday, the court announced that the film's initial trailer, which was unpleasant, had been withdrawn. It further stated that all offensive scenes from the film had been eliminated. "The film is intended to inspire women. In the movie, a Maulana misinterprets the Quran, and one Muslim guy objects to the scenario. So this demonstrates that people should use their minds rather than blindly following such Maulanas," the high court stated.

Court's order

Hamare Baarah was slated to hit theaters on June 7. However, multiple applications were filed in the High Court demanding a ban on the picture. The petitions stated that Annu Kapoor's film was disrespectful to the Muslim community and misrepresented what the Quran states. While the High Court postponed the film's release, it later permitted it to be released on June 14 after the producers agreed to remove undesirable elements as instructed by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC).

The petitioners subsequently petitioned the Supreme Court, which issued a hold on the film's release and declared the teaser "offensive". "Until disposal of the petition before the High Court, screening of the movie in question shall remain suspended", the court stated.

'Hamare Baarah' controversy'

'Hamare Baarah' sparked controversy due to its storyline and dialogues. The film stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi. Several people have claimed that the film's trailer contains vulgar, offensive, and communal propaganda. Others have claimed that the trailer for Hamare Baarah is terrifying and can "poison" a whole generation's mentality. Despite the heated criticism, the film's trailer was quickly pulled from online sources after its debut on May 30. Additionally, the film was banned in Karnataka.

