    'Game of Thrones' spinoff in making? To explore Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros? Here's what we know

    It is reported that HBO is collaborating with acclaimed writer Mattson Tomlin and will bring to life the epic tale of Aegon Targaryen's conquest. 

    Ready for a 'Game of Thrones' spinoff? HBO is planning to create a new series and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will explore the interesting story of Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros. It is reported that HBO is collaborating with acclaimed writer Mattson Tomlin, known for his contributions to projects such as Matt Reeves' The Batman and the planned sequel The Batman Part II, to bring to life the epic tale of Aegon Targaryen's conquest. 

    'Game of Thrones' spinoff

    Tomlin, who previously co-wrote the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation BRZRKR and the impending video game adaption Mega Man, is likely to contribute to this new effort. Aegon's Conquest is a direct precursor to the well-received House of the Dragon, telling the riveting story of the Targaryens' ruthless and violent takeover of Westeros. 

    Expected plot

    The plot follows Aegon Targaryen, his sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya, and their powerful dragons as they successfully unify six of the Seven Kingdoms in just two years. Dorne remains the only territory that has resisted Aegon's conquering.

    Awaited official announcement

    While an official announcement is anticipated, this development is part of HBO's ongoing attempts to expand the Game of Thrones realm. Since the end of 'Thrones' in 2019, numerous prequels have been greenlit, including A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg a century before the original series.

