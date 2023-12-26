Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals digital rights of Jr NTR-starrer is with THIS OTT platform

    Nandamuri Kalyan Ram said that roughly 80 percent of the filming of 'Devara-Part 1' which stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 6:54 PM IST

    Telugu actor and film producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will star in the upcoming pan-Indian historical spy thriller 'Devil', which will be released on December 29, 2023. The film is directed by Abhishek Nama and has Samyuktha as the lead heroine. With the release date approaching, Kalyan Ram recently spoke with the media and during the interview, he revealed details about 'Devara-Part 1', which stars Jr NTR, and revealed that roughly 80 percent of the filming has been done and the digital rights of the film are with netflix. 

    Also read: Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

    About 'Devara: Part 1'

    'Devara: Part 1', is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action-drama film directed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the names Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in the key roles, with Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. 

    The soundtrack is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography and editing are being handled by R. Rathnavelu and A. Sreekar Prasad, respectively. Sabu Cyril has been brought in as the production designer. The first installment of the film will be released internationally on April 5, 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 6:54 PM IST
    Did you know Abhishek Bachchan penned script for debut film? Amitabh Bachchan rejected by saying, 'Get out'

    ‘Kochadaiiyaan' loan dispute: Actress Latha Rajnikanth granted bail by Karnataka High Court

    Kanye West along with other names written on Israel missiles, here's who took credit for the act

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his 'Lakshya' role

    'Glued his hands to knees to stop taking drugs', reveals Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH)

    When to spot the 'Cold Moon' in India: The longest full moon of 2023

    'I am your new Santa Claus': Jailed Russian opposition leader posts from Arctic prison; takes a jibe at Putin

    AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Australian cricket star's pigeon-chasing antics spark meme frenzy (WATCH)

    RBI, ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

