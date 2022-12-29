Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Death seems better than this life': 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor Ishwar Thakur on facing financial crisis

    Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Ishwar Thakur, also known for his acting skills in the iconic SAB TV show FIR, in his recent interview with an Indian television news channel, opened up on facing a financial crisis at present. He also shared how he does not have any money left for his treatment.

    'Death seems better than this life': 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor Ishwar Thakur on facing financial crisis
    TV actor Ishwar Thakur, known for shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and FIR, is not in the best of his health. The actor recently opened up on facing a financial crisis. He is suffering from severe kidney disease. 

    In a recent interview with a renowned Indian television channel, the actor spoke about his financial condition. He revealed about having no money to buy diapers for himself or his ill mother. Ishwar also said he was taking Ayurvedic treatment for his kidney condition but has now stopped it as he has no money left.

    He also shared how he feels that death is much better than the painful life he is living now. Ishwar Thakur said, "I do not even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor, as I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was getting an Ayurvedic treatment for my condition. But I have stopped that as well. As, I do not have any money left for it." Ishwar also added, "I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight."

    Ishwar also opened up on how his mother is bedridden at present. He added that she urinates in the bed. Giving an insight into his brother's condition, Ishwar shared that his brother is also not okay health-wise and is suffering from schizophrenia. Due to a lack of money, his brother shifted to an ashram rather than a proper hospital. The actor rued that because of his medical condition being this difficult, he is not getting any work at present. The producers, have a fear of being held responsible if anything happens to him on set. Work-wise, Ishwar Thakur has also featured in several other comedy shows like Jijaji Chat Par Hain and May I Come in Madam, among others.

