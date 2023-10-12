'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan reveals challenges faced while shooting 8 minutes long war scene

The film 'Chandu Champion' is a biopic on Murlikant Petkar, who was India's first Paralympic gold medallist and freestyle swimmer.

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film 'Chandu Champion' where he is said to play a soldier's role. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself from the film where he was seen dressed in a soldier avatar. In the picture he is also seen screaming and grabbing a rifle, he appears to be in the middle of a conflict. The 'Pati Patni Aur Voh' actor also revealed the most challenging part of his acting career.

Most challenging part

Sharing the picture, Kartik also shared that the 8-minute-long single-shot war scene proved to be the most demanding, stunning, and, yes, difficult, but also memorable shot of his acting career. He also thanked the film's director Kabir Khan for giving him a memory to cherish for the rest of his life.

The post

About 'Chandu Champion'

The film 'Chandu Champion' is based on the true story of a sportsman and his never-say-die attitude and will give details about Murlikant Petkar who was India's first Paralympic gold medallist and freestyle swimmer.



The biopic marks Kartik and Kabir's first collaboration and is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The sports drama is set to be released in theaters on June 14, 2024.

About Murlikant Petkar

Murlikant Petkar is the first Paralympic gold medallist from India. In the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany, he earned an individual gold medal. In the 50 m freestyle swimming event, he set a world record of 37.33 seconds. He competed in javelin, precision javelin throw, and slalom at the same games.