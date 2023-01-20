Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles

    In yet another new viral thread on Reddit, a fan's video clip of Sanjay Kapoor glorifying and shedding light on her daughter Shanaya Kapoor's modern-day struggles even after being a star kid has gone viral.

    'Bastian ke bahar runway karna tough hai': Sanjay Kapoor bashed for glorifying daughter Shanaya's struggles
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    The debate between the non-star kids or outsiders being undeserving and nepo kids or the star kids having it easy, as they are handed the bollywood career to them by their well-renowned parents on a platter, is not a new thing. 

    This debate between nepotism and truly deserving stars who have struggled is never-ending and has reached a boiling point. While the outsiders struggle to make their career and name known in the Bollywood industry, the star kids or nepo babies have it easy in their hands. Social media is a twisted and vicious place. If it can make you a superstar, it also has netizens that troll the star kids struggling even after being so well known.

    ALSO READ: Reddit fans bash Ashneer Grover for speaking about Salman Khan in the 'Tu Tadak' language

    While the debate around deserving vs. undeserving is still going on, people on the internet can't see actors and star kids show off their 'starry tantrums' in the name of 'struggles.'

    A similar thing happened recently on the social media platform Reddit. A fan uploaded a video clip of Sanjay Kapoor's old interview from Fame Game promotions. In that clip, he is boasting and shedding light on his star-kid daughter Shanaya Kapoor's struggles even after she has such globally renowned parents and how it is not easy even after being a star kid. This interview has not settled well with the users and netizens who have slammed the 'Fame Game' star Sanjay Kapoor for glorifying his daughter Shanaya Kapoor's struggles.

    Here are some users who have bashed the star for the same.

    "Bastian ke bahar fashion runway karna tough hai. Gym ke bahar malaika walk karna tough hai," a user slammed. "And it is so tough na traveling in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes or Audi. Aise struggles hum sab ko dedo bhagwan," another social media user added. "But she had to go to a restaurant a lil bit far away. Boo hoo bechari," a user slammed. "Sanjay and Maheep have put it in her head from a kid she will be a movie star. Now she is 23 and has no movies. It must be embarrassing for her. They have put that pressure on her and are responsible for all the trolling she received for her looks etc. I remember there was a nickname called Supandi which may have come from this sub," a user shared.

    ALSO READ: Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content' vma

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content'

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends the Bhoota Kola Festival; check out video

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video) RBA

    Meet Ambani's pet dog; who was ringbearer at Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant's engagement (Video)

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori? vma

    Does Kim Kardashian hate ex-husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori?

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this RBA

    Ayisha Review: Manju Warrier's comedy-drama is worth watching or not? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief AJR

    'Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed': Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief

    Never met Osama Bin Laden Abdul Rehman Makki denies links with Al Qaeda gcw

    'Never met Osama Bin Laden...' Abdul Rehman Makki denies links with Al-Qaeda

    Want a break from social media? Here's how Instagram's latest 'Quiet Mode' works for users - adt

    Want a break from social media? Here's how Instagram's latest 'Quiet Mode' works for users

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content' vma

    Chhatriwali Review: Rakul Preet Singh starrer movie wins hearts, netizens hail 'good content'

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon