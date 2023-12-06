Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his #AskSRK session on X and answered questions related to his film 'Dunki'.

    Shah Rukh Khan is often seen interacting with his fans through his account X in his #AskSRK session. In this segment, he answers questions that his fans throw at him. This time, he answered questions related to his upcoming film 'Dunki' and revealed the times he has seen the film and whether it is a happy or sad film.

    How many times has SRK watched the film

    'Dunki' genre

    Another fan wondered if the film would make them cry. #AskSrk @iamsrk Sir, is this movie's dekhne ke baad rona aajayega? "Mai bahut emotional hun," the tweet said. Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Sorry yaar bahut rona aayega."

    The superstar also revealed his favorite movie tracks. 'Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se,' 'Oh Mahee', and 'Pyaar dega banda' were among his favorites.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    With his upcoming film 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan will amuse his fans for the third time this year. While everyone is waiting for the film, the makers have finally released the trailer, which has everyone even more thrilled.

